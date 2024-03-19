NAB launches 2024 election toolkit

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The National Association of Broadcasters has launched its 2024 Election Toolkit.

The online resource provides local television and radio broadcasters with tips and resources to combat misinformation, drive get-out-the-vote efforts and cover local, state and federal elections.

The 2024 Election Toolkit assets help broadcasters serve their communities in the lead-up to Election Day on Nov. 5, 2024. The toolkit includes information on identifying false statements online, examples of broadcasters’ work combating misinformation, voter registration resources and guides for finding local polling places.

Broadcast-ready public service announcements encouraging voter participation, produced in partnership with the League of Women Voters’ Vote411.org, are also available in both English and Spanish in the toolkit.

“Research suggests only about a third of Americans believe the upcoming 2024 election will be both honest and open, and nearly two-thirds believe that disinformation will influence the outcome,” said NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt in a statement. “Broadcasters’ trusted local journalism combats the overwhelming tide of misinformation and disinformation online, making our role in providing accurate information this election season more important than ever.”

NAB is encouraging broadcasters to share examples of fact-checking projects, civic news coverage and voter education public service efforts by emailing WeAreBroadcasters@nab.org.