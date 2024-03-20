Comscore gets MRC accreditation for local, national ratings

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Comscore has earned a coveted Media Rating Council accreditation.

MRC announced it will accredit the company’s total household rating and average audience figures for both national and local TV ratings reporting March 20, 2024.

The OK notably means that Comscore has overshadowed stalwart Nielsen in holding fully accredited status at both the local and national levels. The news also means it is the only MRC-accredited measurement for local TV audiences.

Nielsen previously held MRC accreditation for its two systems but lost both in 2021. The company re-earned its MRC accreditation for national measurement in 2023, but still has not gotten back the nod for its local ratings system.

As part of its local accreditation, Comscore has been given accreditation for all 210 television markets in the U.S., a first for any ratings system.

Comscore also notes that its national solution is the only accredited system to use big data science and methodology.

Comscore earned its accreditation after a “rigorous” process that included included an independent audit conducted by a CPA firm engaged by the MRC, and a review of the audit report by a committee comprised of MRC member organization representatives.

“Achieving MRC accreditation is a banner moment for Comscore, and positions us as the only accredited company for ‘big data’ reporting for both local TV and at the national level using the same methodology. It underscores Comscore’s dedication to delivering unparalleled data quality and reliability to our clients, setting new standards for measurement with national scale and local precision,” said Jon Carpenter, Chief Executive Officer, Comscore, in a statement. “The insights we’re now able to deliver, built on MRC accredited big data measurement, are a massive differentiator for Comscore amid rapid change in the market.”

Comscore’s ratings system has not earned accreditation for its age and gender demographic breaks or households with compositions, though it says it is continuing to work with MRC on these as part of an ongoing review.

Nielsen still remains the most popular audience measurement system, but it has stumbled in recent years, including the high-profile loss of MRC accreditation. Its system is also seen as antiquated by some and slow to adopt new features such as universal measurement across platforms.

The MRC is a non-profit industry association established in 1963 comprised of leading television, radio, print and digital media companies, as well as advertisers, advertising agencies and trade associations, whose goal is to ensure measurement services that are valid, reliable and effective.