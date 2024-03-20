Wohler launches budget-friendly AV monitors

Wohler Technologies, a leading manufacturer of video, audio and data monitoring solutions, has announced they will launch two new budget priced baseband only, 16 channel audio/video monitors at NAB, available for shipment in June.

Competitively priced, the eVAM1-1 can monitor and meter up to 16 channels of 3G-SDI audio and video in a compact 1u format. Utilizing a single 2.4” touch screen, operators may toggle between video, meters and menus. The eVAM1-1+ adds a HDMI option card with both HDMI input and output (the output will be the monitored video input, either SDI or HDMI). Both units benefit from dual SDI inputs with a selected SDI out, a pair of balanced analog inputs and outputs on XLR, with a second pair of analog inputs on RCAs and a pair of AES inputs & outputs on BNC. Both eVAMs benefit from phase monitoring, 8 presets and headphone output.

A single 2.4” touch screen front panel utilizes mature design philosophies from previous Wohler products, while physical front panel controls provide access to main volume, balance, and auxiliary controls to supplement the touch controls. Individual audio channels may be summed, soloed or muted by touch or mechanical control, also in line with other Wohler units (e.g. iAM AUDIO+, iAM SUMs, iAM-12G-SDI).

A front mounted USB port is provided for software updates and a network interface allows for remote management, while APIs allow for easy integration with 3rd party controllers – the perfect solution for any application that requires a compact and budget friendly baseband-only unit for monitoring.

“As a company, we’re aware that not every customer requires IP monitoring or the latest bells and whistles. Both models will be equally at home in both the professional broadcast market as well as in our growing AV market,” says Amol Natekar, VP Engineering. “We are looking forward to the eVAM1-1 and the eVAM1-1+ meeting a wide range of needs in the marketplace for those that don’t need IP, but want a way to access both audio meters and video.”