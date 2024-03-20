Yospace to showcase the latest advances in SSAI at NAB Show

Yospace, the server-side ad insertion (SSAI) expert, will be showcasing its technology at this year’s NAB Show in Las Vegas. For over ten years, the company has partnered with the biggest names in broadcasting to deliver successful OTT advertising strategies that open up addressable inventory, increase fill-rates, and maximize ad revenue.

The SSAI provider manages over 2,000 live channels and stitches over 3.5 billion advertisements monthly. Yospace is experienced in delivering seamless live viewing experiences for the biggest events, helping to monetize five Olympics (soon to be six), eight seasons of NFL, five FIFA World Cups, 800+ UEFA Champions League games and 32 Grand Slam tennis tournaments.

Its customers include industry giants like AT&T, DIRECTV, FOX, and Tubi in the USA; Channel 4, ITV, M6, RTL, Telenor, Telia and TV4 in Europe; Nine Network, Optus and Seven West Media in APAC.