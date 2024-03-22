Bitmovin to debut AI-powered feature for Bitmovin Analytics at NAB Show 2024

Bitmovin, the leading provider of video streaming infrastructure, today announced a new AI-powered feature for Bitmovin Analytics called Analytics AI Session Interpreter. The new feature leverages the power of AI to help users better understand playback sessions with explanations and recommendations for improving their service.

Bitmovin’s Analytics allows users to track, monitor, and analyze their video streams in real-time and provides insights into users’ behavior, player performance, and more. Adding AI Session Interpreter takes Bitmovin Analytics to the next level by streamlining its ability to process data and pinpoint the source of streaming problems much more quickly. Bitmovin Analytics AI Session Interpreter also makes recommendations explaining how to improve streaming for viewers based on the real-world session data and industry benchmarks.

“AI has made huge advancements recently, and our most recent Video Developer Report found that over 90% of developers plan to use AI/ ML to improve the video experience for viewers. I am super excited that Bitmovin Analytics now has an AI feature that will supercharge data insights by processing and presenting video analytics in a more accessible way so users can troubleshoot any streaming issues faster,” said Stefan Lederer, CEO and co-founder of Bitmovin.

Bitmovin Analytics AI Session Interpreter leverages a next-generation large language model, that excels at reasoning tasks and can decompose a complex task into simpler subtasks. Bitmovin Analytics AI Session Interpreter sends session data, but no customer or user-identifiable information for analysis and to generate concise text summaries of individual video sessions. These text summaries provide the user with a breakdown of user session quality, including startup time and buffering, explain how it will impact the viewer, and makes recommendations for improvements.

“Visitors to our booth at NAB have the opportunity to see Bitmovin Analytics AI Session Interpreter make its world debut and see firsthand how it can streamline video data processing and provide personalized and tailored summaries and recommendations,” concluded Lederer.

Bitmovin Analytics is a solution that empowers users to track, monitor, and analyze streams in real time. It analyzes user session data, from simple metrics like play and pause duration to more complex information like video bitrate, DRM license exchange, adaptive bitrate switching, and detailed logs around errors. Bitmovin Analytics provides actionable data designed to maximize viewer engagement and retention, track and fix playback issues before they impact users, and optimize for the best viewing experience.

Bitmovin’s Analytics AI Session Interpreter will debut at NAB Show 2024.