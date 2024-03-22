Planetcast expands online content streaming services with acquisition of Switch Media OTT, Australia

Planetcast Media Services, a media technology services provider in India and Southeast Asia, announced the acquisition of one of its key partners, Switch Media, a white-label OTT platform provider deployed across Asia-Pacific, Europe and the US. The transaction, which has been finalized, will transfer full control of all Switch Media’s assets to Planetcast.

Founded in 2006, the Australian headquartered Switch Media has innovated and delivered complex, multi-award-winning online streaming solutions, from ingest to delivery, for major brands and live events worldwide, including the Summer and Winter Olympics, FIFA World Cup and Formula 1 for customers such as Foxtel Australia and Media Prima Malaysia. Switch Media is already a strategic partner of Planetcast and has been providing cutting-edge OTT solutions to the company. The acquisition enables Planetcast to fully integrate Switch Media’s online video solutions with Planetcast’s unified platform, NexC and ensure that Switch Media’s OTT product roadmap is perfectly aligned with Planetcast’s customer requirements.

“Switch Media is the perfect acquisition for Planetcast’s NexC platform, providing us with proven world-class OTT capabilities that are a vital cornerstone of our media services and solutions portfolio and one that will help us build out our international expansion strategy,” says Planetcast’s CEO, Sanjay Duda. “Battle-tested across varied customer segments such as Pay TV Operators, broadcasters and Telcos, Switch Media’s OTT platform has successfully hosted some of the most sensitive global sports and entertainment properties. We welcome the Switch Media team to the Planetcast family. We are looking forward to more tightly integrating its feature-rich OTT solutions with NexC, our cloud-first unified-service platform, to ensure that our customers can streamline content operations and drive monetization.”

Commenting on its plans for Planetcast, Utsav Baijal, Head of India Private Equity at Apollo Global, says: “Because Planetcast adds significant value to its Indian and Asian customers, we are actively looking for such synergistic cross-border, global transactions such as Switch Media as the most effective way to build their international footprint and capability set.”

Developed over almost two decades, Switch Media’s modular and flexible solutions meet the media and entertainment industry’s changing requirements, through a versatile workflow engine that enables customers to ingest, manage, deliver, monetize, and analyse online video. The result is exceptional online content for viewers and a flexible suite of capabilities enabling customers to drive OTT monetization.

Switch Media’s CEO, Mark Johns said of the acquisition: “Our journey with Planetcast promises to open up new markets and broaden our customer-base. The integration with Planetcast’s NexC platform will unlock tremendous value for Switch Media’s customers seeking to better leverage their content. Additionally, Planetcast’s large support infrastructure will further enhance agility and availability of support to Switch customers.”