PPDS, Digital Video Group, FX Design Group, and tvONE join forces at NAB 2024 showcasing a full suite of total display solutions

PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips digital signage, interactive displays, videowalls and dvLED, is excited to confirm its attendance at NAB Show 2024 (April 13-17) in Las Vegas, showcasing its latest suite of solutions for the broadcast industry as leading US TV studios continue to switch over to the benefits of Philips Professional Displays.

Exhibiting on booth C3544 (Central Hall) at the Las Vegas Convention Center – which attracted more than 65,000 visitors from 166 countries at NAB Show 2023 – PPDS’ attendance follows its most successful year-to-date in the North American broadcast market, with Philips Professional Displays becoming the brand of choice for a growing number of leading integrators and set designers.

As part of an increased focus on the broadcast sector, PPDS teams will be joining industry specialists, FX Design Group – an award-winning broadcast set and lighting designer – and Digital Video Group (DVG) – a global supplier and system integrator of broadcast and production systems – on a special ‘TV studio’ designed stage, as part of a combined ‘total solution’ studio offering.

Rounding out the solution combination is tvONE, a leader in video processing, who’s CORIOmaster2 will be utilized to drive all content to the various displays throughout the booth. CORIOmaster2 is the first choice video processor for broadcasters around the globe due to its broadcast compatible inputs combined with stunning pixel accurate scaling, multi-windowing, eye-catching transitions, and 24/7 reliability.

Switch on to Philips Professional Displays

Described internally as a ‘national awakening’, PPDS continues to experience unprecedented expansion in broadcast in North America, with a range of Philips Professional Displays used to transform the capabilities and viewing at a growing number of leading TV studios in 2023, with more to come in 2024.

Recent projects – completed by DVG – in which Philips Professional Displays are a prominent (if not exclusive) fixture, include WAVY TV (Norfolk, Virginia), KTLA-TV (Los Angeles), CBS 4 (Indianapolis, Indiana), and KHON TV (Honolulu, Hawaii), to name just a few.

Solutions featured in these projects and being demonstrated by the PPDS team on their booth at NAB Show 2024 include:

Philips Unite LED 6000 Series: Designed for 24/7 use, and capable of presenting content in resolutions beyond 8K, Philips Unite 6000 Series dvLED displays provide the perfect backdrop (16:9, 21:9 or 32:9) for any TV studio looking to make a big impression. Fine-tuned to suit its surroundings, whether positioned behind TV presenters or used as an additional display during weather forecasts and special news reports or features, Philips Unite 6000 Series guarantees crystal clear performance during broadcasts, delivering superior depths of black, white and colours, matched by the clearest, crispest resolution.

Philips Videowall X-Line Series (55”): Designed for 24/7 operation, the versatile Philips Videowall X-Line display has been designed to captivate a viewer’s attention with 4K picture quality. Its high brightness and perfectly balanced white calibration ensure flawless text and image visibility both in the studio and to viewers tuning in. Ultra-thin bezels enable spectacular videowall design configurations of any size, while FailOver technology means screens never go blank, automatically switching between primary and secondary inputs to ensure content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down.

Philips Signage 4000 Series D-Line (86”): The Android SoC Philips Signage 4000 Series D-Line is designed to engage audiences and is perfect for displaying content chosen to make a powerful impact. Bringing additional opportunities for broadcast, Philips Signage D-Line features QuadViewer, transforming the display into a stylishly framed 2 x 2 videowall with no interior bezels. Also featuring FailOver, Philips Signage D-Line’s modular design helps to extend product lifetimes, with specific components easily replaced, removing the need for entire unit upgrades. This helps to reduce costs and boost sustainability credentials for TV studios by cutting their electronic waste.

The total TV studio solution

Discussing PPDS’ impact in the broadcast market, and previewing this year’s attendance at NAB Show 2024, Nick Begleries, Commercial VP, North America at PPDS, commented: “We’re excited to be joining our partners and customers in Las Vegas for what is the preeminent event for the entire broadcast, media and entertainment industry.

“Our Philips Professional Displays have been designed to optimize TV studios, newsrooms and digital centers, delivering dynamic content, versatile connectivity and interactive functionality for more engaging and entertaining broadcasts. Thanks to our valued partners, including DVG, FX Design Group, and TVOne, in recent months we have been involved in some truly stunning projects and it seems whenever I switch on the news now, wherever I happen to be in the country, I’m presented with a Philips Professional Display.

“We can’t wait to get to Las Vegas in April to share just some of the capabilities available with our growing portfolio. We look forward to welcoming you to booth C3544 in Central Hall.”

Alex Martin, CEO at Digital Video Group added: “Digital Video Group is looking forward to NAB 2024 with great excitement, providing us with the opportunity to see our customers and vendors and to demonstrate our commitment to providing the solutions they require. Philips Professional Displays are an invaluable asset to our success in the broadcast market, and we’re delighted to be sharing our booth with the PPDS team at this year’s event.”

John Johnson, CEO at FX Design Group, concluded: “NAB is one of the biggest and most exciting broadcast annual events in the calendar and we can’t wait to present our latest and most popular set design and lighting capabilities alongside our strategic partners in Las Vegas.”