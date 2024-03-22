Tolka to promote broadcast bandwidth monetizing solutions at NAB Show 2024

Tolka Telecommunications will promote its extensive range of broadcast media products and services at the April 14-17 2024 NAB Show in Las Vegas. Highlight exhibits on Tolka booth W3461 in the West Hall will include latest-generation ATSC 3 receiver modules, datacasting solutions and the highly efficient Tolka ADS targeted content insertion system.

“4K-UHD high-dynamic range is now the default specification for all modern TV receivers,” comments Tolka chairman Michael Day. “The key for all broadcasters today is when to upgrade their transmissions from HD standard dynamic range to 4K-UHD HDR. ATSC 3 offers a vehicle through which terrestrial and satellite broadcasters can transmit 4K-UHD HDR content direct to their viewers. Our role as a company is to offer the resources OTA broadcasters need when they decide to compete with the growing amount of 4K-UHD content available online. We are also highly experienced in providing product development services for use by third-party manufacturers.”

Tolka ATSC 3.0 Stack modules

Tolka will also promote at NAB Show 2024 its ATSC 3.0 Stack modules. Compatible with ATSC 3.0 and ATSC 1.0 standards, they are designed for use with household TV receivers, set-top boxes, in-car receivers, mobile phones, tablets or computers. They allow television viewers to experience latest-generation HDR UHD free-to-air television programs on Android or Linux platforms. Additional features of Tolka ATSC 3.0 Stack include support for datacast receivers and multiple tuners. Datacasting enables applications such as localized emergency notification, exemplified by America’s Emergency Network for which Tolka helped create software and hardware to demonstrate its rich-media and actionable emergency alerts. Tolka ATSC 3.0 Stack can also be used to implement A3SA digital rights management, offering content producers and broadcasters protection from disruptive program piracy. Plug-in support for third-party HTML user agents and media players can be provided, including SoC porting layer portability. ATSC 3.0 Stack operates in combination with the Tolka ATSC3 Software Module which includes a video demultiplexer, H264 and H265 video decoding, Advanced Audio Coding and Dolby AC-4 decoding.

Tolka ADS

Tolka ADS combines content insertion and advertisement targeting in a single software-based solution. No internet return path is needed. Advertisers gain a higher conversion rate and can also construct audience databases. The content insertion capability gives terrestrial and satellite broadcasters the ability to insert relevant and localized advertising for audiences across specific regions. Easy to integrate with existing playout automation systems, Tolka ADS automatically preschedules and splices video and audio content ahead of transmission, ensuring frame-accurate insertion. Video and banner ads are fully supported. Segments from one or more compressed program streams can be substituted with alternative content. Time and duration can be precisely specified. Commercials can be tailored to selected demographic groups. The content substitution history can be logged for future reference.