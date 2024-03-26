Cox Media expands Marian Pittman’s role to include Atlanta’s WSB

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Cox Media Group announced that Marian Pittman will expand her responsibilities to include leading WSB in Atlanta.

Pittman, who currently leads CMG’s content, product, innovation and research teams, will be promoted to president of content and president of WSB.

She’ll succeed Ray Carter, who is retiring after nearly 40 years of leadership in local television, on April 1, 2024.

Pittman has a wide range of experience in broadcasting.

She currently spearheads the ongoing evolution of the company’s streaming and digital business, including multi-platform and award-winning content. Pittman and her team are on a mission to ensure CMG continues to innovate in local news and investigative journalism, including how content is created, presented, and delivered.

“Marian possesses an unmatched knowledge of broadcast television, and there is no greater advocate for local news and investigative journalism,” said Dan York, CMG’s president and CEO, in a statement. “She’s the right leader to help WSB-TV build on its extraordinary legacy of journalistic integrity, operational excellence, and service to the people and businesses of Atlanta.”

Pittman’s award-winning media career began at CMG’s WSOC in Charlotte. That was followed by stints at other CMG television stations: WHIO in Dayton, Ohio; WFTV in Orlando; and WSB in Atlanta.

In 2014, Pittman joined CMG’s corporate leadership team as vice president of news and marketing, overseeing the news and strategic marketing vision for the company’s award-winning television markets. She later rose to executive vice president. In 2023 she was inducted into the Southeast Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Silver Circle for her extraordinary and ongoing contributions to broadcast media.

“I’m proud to return to (WSB) to lead a station and team with such a storied history and reputation for positively impacting viewers and communities,” Pittman said in the announcement. “(WBS) continually demonstrates what can happen when a group of people focus on a shared purpose of serving their community and clients. It’s an honor and privilege to continue cultivating that culture and to rejoin such a winning team.”

Cox Media Group has been controlled by Apollo Global Management since 2019, when Cox Enterprises sold 71% of the group. The TV station group, like many others in the recent environment of consolidation and asset management investment, has undergone significant cost-savings measures since then.

Having Pittman take over leadership of the company’s flagship station mirrors the growing trend of turning over multiple layers and areas of responsibility to a single executive.