Grass Valley expands Phabrix T&M inventory with QxP portable waveform monitor

Test and measurement innovator, Phabrix, has announced that Grass Valley has expanded its already-extensive inventory of Phabrix test and measurement (T&M) equipment with the purchase of a QxP portable waveform monitor. The QxP joins significant stocks of Qx and QxL rasterizers and handheld Sx instruments in the global R&D, manufacturing and test departments of Grass Valley, which is a leading technology provider for the live media and entertainment market, working with 90% of the world’s major media brands.

With so much intensive R&D occurring across multiple media environments, it’s not surprising that Grass Valley has opted to extend its reliance on Phabrix T&M equipment with the purchase of a QxP portable waveform monitor, which is being used specifically to test production switchers outputting in both IP and SDI. Inheriting all of the class-leading features and flexibility of the QxL rasterizer – including a 3U multitouch LCD screen, integral V-Mount or G-Mount battery plate, integral mains PSU and 12v external DC input – the QxP offers both 12G SDI and 25G IP ST 2110 compliance monitoring in a portable format. As a result, it is equally at home in a wide variety of SDI, IP and hybrid engineering and production environments.

Dustin Mooers, IP Media Lab Manager at Grass Valley, remarks of the decision to expand its reliance on class-leading Phabrix T&M solutions: “Grass Valley continues to support the broadcast industry in our R&D efforts to design and manufacture production switchers that input and output both IP and SDI formats. To that end we chose the Phabrix QxP – whose specifications aligned with our requirements – to add to our engineering test department.”

Martin Mulligan, CEO of Phabrix, comments: “Grass Valley has been a leading force in broadcast & media solutions development for more than six decades, so it’s a real badge of pride for Phabrix that GV is a long-term customer of our advanced T&M products. Having already made extensive use of the Qx and QxL rasterizers, the decision to invest in a QxP reflects the continuing need to produce high-quality production equipment that can cope equally well with SDI and IP. The QxP will be an invaluable tool for GV as it continues to cater to the full range of production environments, including those many hybrid facilities using both legacy and newer production formats.”

