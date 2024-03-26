Imagine enables unified control of hybrid on-prem and cloud playout with launch of Aviator Automation

At the 2024 NAB Show (Booth W2467), Imagine Communications is making it easier for media companies to efficiently operate channels everywhere with the launch of Aviator Automation, a groundbreaking automation solution that enables multisite and multimodal channel origination in a unified on-prem and cloud ecosystem. Aviator Automation provides a common control system for playout, master control and live integration — regardless of where the resources to run those channels are located — and seamless operational coordination across linear and connected TV (CTV) channels.

Using Aviator Automation, media companies can choose the best mix of on-prem and cloud-hosted channels for their business, while leveraging a common control system to ensure consistent and uninterrupted on-air operations. This operational continuity — common workflows for on-prem and cloud playout — de-risks operations via a toolset that works for all channel types no matter where they are deployed. This includes channels supported by playout engines that may be in different buildings, different cities, or split between on-prem and the public cloud.

“Whether media companies are looking to grow channel count, consolidate facilities, or merge broadcast and digital workflows, Aviator Automation provides a unified solution that will help them achieve economies of scale and operational savings, while adapting to the changing needs of channel origination,” said Brendon Mills, general manager, playout and networking, at Imagine. “We believe this kind of converged approach provides our customers with the lowest total cost of ownership, as well as the most flexible path to implementation of multisite and multimodal operations.”

Aviator Automation integrates with Imagine’s industry-proven Nexio media servers, Versio integrated playout, and Magellan routing control, including support for Imagine’s Platinum routers and a host of third-party SDI and IP routing infrastructure for SMPTE ST 2110 and MPEG-2 transport stream systems on-prem and in the cloud. It also integrates with other third-party systems including Amagi CLOUDPORT and Singular.Live graphics. These integration points work for scheduled playout, live event integration and master control operations, enabling media companies to support a wide range of sophisticated workflows driven by all popular traffic systems and the demands of complex advertising models.

Building on the foundation of Aviator Orchestrator, Aviator Automation enables multisite workflows to support sophisticated channel redundancy and disaster recovery solutions — keeping content, playlists, metadata and status in sync across multiple sites. This ensures all channel engines have the right content all the time to provide true multisite redundancy.

Aviator Automation efficiently implements changes as operational requirements evolve over time. It supports a range of redundancy strategies from common N+1, N+M and 1+1 approaches to configurations that support one main channel and as many as four backups, and the redundancy groupings can be changed throughout the broadcast day as needs demand. As well as enabling redundancy for 24/7 channels, temporary backup channels can be spun up and down to provide cover during planned maintenance or for coverage of high-value special events.

Mills added, “As our customers are increasingly challenged to do more with less, Aviator Automation is the right solution at the right time. It enables more to be done by the same number of people. It allows channel ramp up and tear down to be done more quickly. And most importantly, it enables media companies to reach more viewers on more platforms to generate more revenue.”