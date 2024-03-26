Medicacom begins offering Xumo Stream Box to its customers

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Mediacom has made the Xumo Stream Box device available to its subscribers.

The Xumo Stream Box was developed as part of a joint venture between Comcast and Charter and has been available to its customers previously.

This partnership with Mediacom is the first time that the box has been offered outside of the two partners.

Medicom Xstream Internet customers can opt to add the box to their home and get a variety of features, including searching for content via the included voice remote, access a content recommendation engine powered by both human editors and AI, a built-in channel guide and ability to use any of the hundreds of pre-loading streaming apps.

Each member of a family can build personalized viewing lists.

Xumo started in 2011 as a joint venture between Viant Technology, Meredith Corp. and Panasonic.

It began showing up on various TVs, including ones from Vizio and Panasonic, eventually coming to LG and Funai and grew to 78 channels, with a total of one hundred said to be on the way.

In 2020, Comcast announced it would acquire the venture and it was placed under the company’s Xfinity division. It eventually evolved into Comcast’s version of FAST offerings, similar to CBS’s current use of Pluto TV.

In 2022, Comcast announced it would transfer Xumo to a joint venture with Charter, designed to help the two companies foster new streaming initiatives and innovations.

The streaming service was renamed Xumo Play and two of Comcast’s offerings were rebranded as Xumo Stream Box and Xumo TV.

Xumo also introduced its own line of TVs, which were manufactured through a partnership with Element Electronics.