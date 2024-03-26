Riedel and TSL provide cost-effective, high-quality video routing and control for leading financial corporation

Riedel Communications has announced that its strategic collaboration with TSL has led to the successful deployment of a flexible, cost-effective video distribution and control system for a leading financial services firm.

In a solution delivered by systems integrator Diversified, Riedel’s MediorNet IP video distribution and conversion equipment — paired with TSL’s award-winning X-Connect control interface — provides professional-grade distributed IP routing and control functionality without the need for a large-scale matrix.

At each of the financial firm’s two primary locations, over 50 Riedel MediorNet FusioN edge devices, orchestrated by TSL’s X-Connect control interface, form a flexible small-scale solution. Customized for spaces emphasizing high-quality video and user-friendly control, such as wealth management meetings, client conferences, and live webinars, the FusioNs serve not only as 3G/UHD SDI/IP gateways, but also PTZ camera control Ethernet tunnels for remote camera operators.

Offering options for FusioN black burst (BB) and frame sync (FS), customers have the flexibility to genlock remote sources with BB inputs or use frame sync to lock asynchronous sources to PTP during encapsulation. Additionally, the core IP media fabric consists of two pairs of MediorNet VirtU-48s, establishing the red and blue networks and ensuring full signal redundancy through SMPTE ST 2022-7 seamless protection switching for a fault tolerant network. TSL’s X-Connect seamlessly connects and controls IP edge devices and legacy broadcast devices, bridging the integration gap between SDI and IP-based workflows.

“In the evolving IP landscape, it’s crucial for content producers and broadcasters of all sizes to have access to open, affordable solutions for leveraging IP and COTS benefits without the expense of a total infrastructure revamp,” said Ian Godfrey, TSL President and Head of Control Solutions. “Integrating X-Connect with Riedel’s innovative MediorNet IP video systems, we have created an easy-to-use solution that facilitates high-quality video distribution throughout the company’s facilities.”

The financial services firm, a recent addition to Riedel’s clientele, effortlessly moves numerous video signals across its facilities using this joint solution. Although the project was initially designed without a control system, the more dynamic control infrastructure ultimately implemented, with its high level of control and tally, addresses the demands of the firm’s multipurpose rooms, live event centers, and virtual audience engagements via third-party platforms such as Zoom.

“The collaboration between Riedel and TSL has been instrumental in providing our client with a cost-effective, professional solution for its video routing and control needs,” said Dave Caulwell, Regional Sales Director, East, at Riedel. “The client absolutely loved the small form factor of the FusioN edge devices as well as the different I/O options for adapting to different devices. Combining our equipment with TSL’s innovative control interface, we have filled a void in the industry, delivering high-quality video solutions tailored to corporate spaces.”