Sony Pictures launching 54 FAST channels in Europe

Sony Pictures Entertainment is launching over 50 FAST channels in the European market, bringing U.S. hits such as “Seinfeld,” “Breaking Bad” and “Bewitched” to viewers there.

The deal calls for Sony One to offer unique channels for each market. Local tastes will drive at least some programming decisions and content will be dubbed into the region’s native language in most cases, according to an announcement.

The new Sony One offerings will initially launch in the U.K., France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland.

All told, 54 channels will be available, including:

Sony One Comedy TV: Laugh-out-loud comedy series including “Seinfeld,” “The Nanny” and “The Goldbergs” offering a laid-back, light-hearted viewing experience to share with family and friends.

Sony One Thriller TV: Action-packed, high-thrill series like “Breaking Bad,” “Better Call Saul” and “Justified” that keep diverse audiences on the edge of their seats, with a focus on crime procedurals and exhilarating adventures.

Sony One Faves: Timeless classics and fan favorites including “Bewitched,” “Community” and “Dawson’s Creek” that evoke nostalgia across generations.

Sony One Comedy Hits: Classic, quotable comedies with iconic scenes and characters such as “Step Brothers,” “Jerry Maguire” and “Easy A,” that embody pop-culture across the decades; perfect for laughs around the clock.

Sony One Action Dits: Dedicated to action and adventure movies from box office hits to critically acclaimed films such as “District 9” and the “Men in Black” and Zombieland franchises, that provide a non-stop thrill ride.

Sony One Shark Tank: One of the most successful reality shows in the world, aspiring entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to moguls, known as the “Sharks,” in hopes of landing investment funds in this U.S. adaptation of the British and Japanese reality hit Dragons’ Den.

Sony One Dragons’ Den: The juggernaut reality format behind Shark Tank, aspiring entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to multimillionaire investors, in the hope of landing investment funds.

Sony One Blacklist: Dedicated channel featuring the crime thriller series following a most-wanted fugitive who works with a rookie FBI profiler to take down criminals and terrorists.

The new channels will initially be available via LG Channels, Samsung TV Plus and TiVo+.