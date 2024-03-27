Adobe announces generative AI solutions for enterprise content supply chain

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Adobe has announced new ways for brands to optimize their entire content supply chain with generative AI.

The news was made at Adobe Summit, the company’s “digital experience” conference.

For most organizations, their content supply chain – the end-to-end business process that every company needs to deliver the content required for marketing campaigns and personalized customer experiences – is a web of disconnected workflows, teams and systems that often break down.

At the same time, the demand for content that is personalized and engaging is exploding.

The content supply chain is composed of five key building blocks:

Workflow and planning to build streamlined and transparent workflows across the entire content lifecycle, accelerate the review and approval process and automate manual workflows.

Creation and production to accelerate ideation and creation that unleashes creativity, scales production and maintains creative quality.

Asset management to easily access and reuse millions of assets while ensuring brand consistency.

Delivery and activation to power experiences and the performance of content and campaigns while supporting quick asset activation and better content performance.

Insights and reporting to measure content performance across the entire customer journey aligned with business metrics.

Adobe has an integrated set of products to help companies automate and optimize their content supply chain. With Adobe GenStudio, Adobe will be releasing a new generative AI-first offering that lets marketing teams quickly plan, create, manage, activate and measure on-brand content.

“The world’s leading brands and agencies are partnering with Adobe to accelerate their content supply chain as they deliver on a mandate to drive greater efficiency in their organizations,” said Eric Hall, chief marketing officer of Adobe Experience Cloud, in a statement. “Adobe is uniquely positioned to combine best-in-class applications across Adobe Experience Cloud and Adobe Creative Cloud with generative AI natively integrated for teams to boost productivity and deliver personalization at scale.”

“Pfizer has delivered medical breakthroughs for over 175 years, and digital and AI innovation is powering our ability to provide ever more relevant content about our life-saving medicines and vaccines to patients and physicians when and how they need it,” said Lidia Fonseca, chief digital and technology officer, Pfizer, in the same announcement. “Through our partnership with Adobe, we are transforming our content supply chain, helping our teams create better, faster and more personalized information.”

New workflow and planning capabilities

Adobe Workfront Planning: A major release in Workfront will provide every user a unified view into all activities across the marketing lifecycle, through highly visual marketing campaign calendars and dynamic briefs. This new planning module connects records from every marketing campaign such as assets, timelines, project status and performance metrics to ensure organizations plan strategically and accelerate campaign delivery.

Workfront and Frame.io: A natively integrated review and approval workflow will streamline collaboration between cross-functional teams. Any time a marketer creates a project in Workfront, a parallel project is automatically created in Frame.io (where creatives share content and track feedback). Any comments and assets shared will instantly be visible across both applications.

New creation and production capabilities

New Firefly Capabilities: Adobe Firefly Services and Custom Models fundamentally change how brands create and produce content to deliver personalization at scale. Custom Models enable enterprises to further train and customize Firefly based on their own assets, from products to characters to campaign and brand styles. Firefly Services are a collection of generation and editing APIs that can be embedded into any workflow and power the creation of hundreds of localized or personalized asset variations.

New capabilities in Creative Cloud for Enterprise: With Object Composites, creative teams can seamlessly blend products and objects into a variety of high-quality generative scenes, inclusive of tones, colors, lighting and textures—all in seconds. And with Style Kits, teams can create and share style templates to save and reuse Firefly prompts, reference assets and presets.

Adobe Express for Enterprise empowers marketers to self-serve in creating and editing on-brand content with speed and ease. With brand style controls and templates, creative teams can set color, font usage and lock elements such as images to ensure non-creative teams stay on brand.

New asset management capabilities

Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) Assets content hub: Teams will be able to easily distribute brand-governed assets across their organization, partners, agencies and more. Users can collaborate and share images, icons, illustrations, PDFs, videos and more, with a unified content hub for all enterprise use cases. Content hub forms a seamless connection point between Adobe GenStudio and AEM Assets, where any user can search for an asset and create personalized variations with Firefly in Adobe Express, the all-in-one content creation application.

New delivery and activation capabilities

AEM Sites variant generation: Brands can take a single marketing asset and create numerous variations of copy that speak to different audiences. Teams can take a web page for instance and generate variants where the copy is personalized for target personas across different industries, job roles, age groups and more. With Edge Delivery Services, brands can deliver the fastest possible page load times, increasing SEO rankings, engagement and conversion. Document-based authoring in AEM Sites also allows the broader team to author webpages in Microsoft Word or Google Docs.

Adobe Journey Optimizer email generation: By simply defining audience characteristics and campaign objectives, marketers will be able to generate entire emails including both images and copy. This allows brands to scale content creation in busy periods such as the holiday shopping season where brands look to deliver customized offers through email.

New reporting and insights capabilities

Adobe Content Analytics: Brands will be able to understand the performance of AI-generated content down to the attribute level. The system can analyze and pinpoint elements (colors, objects, styles) that resonate with target audiences. This provides a necessary feedback loop ensuring that AI-generated content also aligns with business goals.