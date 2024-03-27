Dalet showcases AI-enabled production, automation and monetization at NAB 2024

Dalet, a technology and service provider for media-rich organizations, today announced its 2024 NAB showcase (booth #W1713).

Attendees can experience firsthand Dalet’s collaborative, AI-enabled workflows that harness the power of a single, cloud-native technology stack to facilitate production, distribution, archive and monetization for news, sports and entertainment across all channels. The flexible, scalable solutions offered by the Dalet platform revolutionize the way broadcasters engage audiences around major sports and events, empower news organizations with the tools and speed to deliver authentic stories as they happen on every viewing platform and enable content owners to reduce time to market and monetize archives through revenue-generating storefronts.

“Dalet is synonymous with digital media transformation. Our AI-enabled production, distribution and monetization workflows showcased at NAB 2024 give customers trusted, future-proof technology that they can leverage for transformative business opportunities,” states Robin Kirchhoffer, Chief Marketing Officer, Dalet. “Dalet’s unified media workflow platform is designed from the ground up for unprecedented flexibility. Its modern, cloud-native architecture supports technological evolution, enabling us to offer a modular collection of services and expanded workflows that bring real business value and operational efficiencies, empowering our news, broadcast, sports and content customers to thrive today.”

Designed for mission-critical media workflows, Dalet’s unified platform for asset management and orchestration maximizes return on investment (ROI) globally through industry-leading automation, full elasticity and AI-enabled applications. As the company develops new, bespoke technologies, modules and applications for news, sports, OTT, archives and other content workflows, the Dalet platform underpins the expanded ecosystem seamlessly.

Dalet’s solutions offer story-centric workflows for unified news operations across television, digital and radio. These solutions optimize collaboration, modernize operations and harmonize resources to solve chaos across newsrooms. The award-winning Dalet Pyramid application is presented alongside the Dalet Cut browser-based editor, and Dalet Media Cortex powerful AI capabilities, which present a revolutionary approach to centralized planning and multiformat news production across a global news organization. The showcase will include a preview of next-generation, browser-based rundown management.

Co-founder & Principal Stephane Guez will explore approaches to “Solving Chaos in the Newsroom” as part of the NAB 2024 conference program on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

Sporting organizations such as leagues, federations and major teams can leverage Dalet Flex to streamline their end-to-end workflows from elastic ingest, logging – integrating third-party tools such as loggers and sports data feeds – AI-powered metadata enrichment with Dalet Media Cortex, near-live production with Dalet Cut, distribution and monetization through storefronts like Veritone’s Digital Media Hub.

Dalet Flex empowers media-centric organizations to produce, manage, package, distribute and monetize digital media content and archives effortlessly. The cloud-native solution powers complex end-to-end workflows for content owners of all types and sizes. From production with web-based editor Dalet Cut, integration with creative tools such as Adobe Premiere Pro and Avid Media Composer, complex format processing, advanced packaging and distribution at scale through to monetizing their archives, Dalet Flex increases efficiency and speed-to-market.

Visitors to the Dalet booth at NAB will also be able to experience:

Practical, integrated AI with Dalet Media Cortex, which provides speech recognition, language translation, automated metadata tagging and more. Visitors to the Dalet booth will be able to discuss real use cases, such as the complexity of multiple language requirements and how incorporating AI can automate translations of captions, graphics, voiceovers and more.

Elastic ingest with Dalet InStream, the multi-channel, cloud-native ingest solution that brings a whole new level of efficiency, agility and elasticity to capture large-scale live events.

Advanced media processing with Dalet AmberFin, the leading media processing and transcoding solution that delivers high-quality media conversions for advanced production formats to complex delivery standards with flexible deployments and elastic processing power.

Dalet will host its exclusive executive breakfast on April 15, 2024, at 7:30 a.m. at the Sahara Hotel in Las Vegas. The C-Suite, invite-only event themed “Big Events. Big Changes.” will feature keynotes from top industry leaders and innovators. Dalet customers and partners are invited to the popular “After Work” happy hours at the Dalet booth W1713 for snacks, drinks and conversation. Stop by and say hello on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday of the show from 4:30 p.m. to close.