Brightcove launches updated cloud playout solution

Brightcove has announced the launch of Cloud Playout 2.0, offering new ways to create linear channels, monetize media and streamline workflows in one platform.

Brightcove’s Cloud Playout 2.0 allows users to leverage their existing content catalog and live streams to build a channel in minutes. The enhanced Cloud Playout includes a linear scheduler to create an electronic program guide (EPG), which can be displayed on apps and FAST platforms. Once a channel is built, media companies can operationalize the distribution of their linear channels to owned-and-operated (O&O) properties or FAST platforms. Managing this end-to-end experience within the Brightcove platform allows media companies to optimize their content with first-party data and analytics and control their ad monetization.

“Cloud Playout 2.0 gives media companies an efficient way to grow reach, increase engagement, and monetize their content,” said Scott Levine of Brightcove. “This expansion creates a centralized platform for driving new business models, content windows, and experiences, allowing our customers to save time, money and resources. Cloud Playout 2.0 works with our leading monetization and insights tools to ensure every stream drives business value and enables our customers to delight their audience.”

Cloud Playout 2.0 helps media companies with: