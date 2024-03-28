ESPN may be looking at adding Jason Kelce to ‘MNF’ studio team

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

ESPN is reportedly considering another talent shuffle for its “Monday Night Football” pre-game studio show that could include retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

The possible changes come one year after the network was forced to completely revamp the “MNF” pre-game show talent slate with longtime star Scott Van Pelt heading up the studio lineup.

The network is reportedly “aggressively pursuing” Kelce, though NBC, CBS and Amazon Prime Video are also reportedly interested in hiring him to be part of their own broadcast teams.

With no official word on a deal, it’s unclear on what role Kelce might play. Some reports indicate he could join the “MNF” show, while others hint at him becoming part of the “Monday Night Countdown” show as well.

According to The Athletic sources, Marcus Spears and Ryan Clark and still expected to be at the desk beside Van Pelt, but Robert Griffin III’s role is up in the air. Michelle Beisner-Buck is also expected to return as feature reporter with Joe Buck (Beisner-Buck’s husband) and Troy Aikman expected to return as well. Meanwhile, “Manningcast” (officially “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli“), the networks’ alternative live NFL broadcast on Mondays hosted by brothers Peyton and Eli Manning will continue.

Larry Fitzgerald, who has a part-time role on “Countdown,” has not renewed his contract with ESPN, so his future remains in doubt. According to The Athletic, the network has informed his camp that it is waiting to make other talent decisions before pursuing a new contract.

ESPN is also said to be interested in adding Bill Belichick, he reportedly is not interested in a studio show role.

“MNF” and “Countdown” were forced to rebuild their studio talent team after Suzy Kolber and Steve Young were laid off as part of cost-cutting efforts at ESPN. Van Pelt edged out Laura Rutledge as the main host.

It’s also possible ESPN could miss the Kelce train altogether, with CBS another likely contender to sign him. The network has yet to sign current “The NFL Today” hosts Nate Burleson, Bill Cowher, Boomer Esiason and Phil Simms for the upcoming season, though James Brown and J.J. Watt are already committed, with the possibility of Watt going part-time, according to The Atlantic.

Jason Kelce is the brother of Travis Kelce, who is dating recording artist Taylor Swift and plays for the Kansas City Chiefs. Travis Kelce is expected to return to the Kansas City Chiefs and therefore would be available for a full-time broadcast gig in the coming season.