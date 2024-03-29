Steve Harvey launches interactive streaming ‘network’

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Steve Harvey has announced the launch of an interactive digital community.

Dubbed The Steve Harvey Network, the offering is not, at least at launch, an actual television network — digital or otherwise — but rather more of a streaming video community.

Instead, it appears to be using the word “network” in the sense of being a networking opportunity for its members and some of the famous faces involved.

The offering is powered by Fireside, which also powers interactive streams built around “Hollywood Medium” and “Life After Death” star Tyler Henry, “Iyanla: Fix My Life” star Iyanla Vanzant, “Shark Tank” star Mark Cuban and others, including some non-personality driven offerings.

At launch, The Steve Harvey Network is offering members with a variety of features:

Live monthly interactive group conversations and mentoring with Steve

Participation interviews with some of the biggest names in Hollywood, business and health and wellness

Live inspirational discussions with Steve’s daughter, Brandi, and guests

Interactive wellness sessions holistic health guru Dr. Basheerah Ahmad

Short inspiration series “Brain Drops Motivated.”

An interactive monthly book club with the authors of Steve’s must-read books

The chance to share your stories and questions with Steve and fellow members

Network members will also be eligible to win 1:1 sessions with experts and products from Harvey’s various ventures, plus discounts and early access to in-person events, products and more

There is not, however, a linear streaming schedule and it’s not clear if archived content will be available on-demand.

“Steve Harvey has the unique ability to motivate us to dream big, inspire us to go for it and of course, make us laugh. He’s a multi-hyphenate Hollywood heavyweight and mentor who wants to create a place where diverse voices can share stories and empower each other,” said Fireside CEO Falon Fatemi, in a statement. “We are beyond excited to partner with Steve to offer his global audience the ability to connect and interact with him and give them the tools to elevate their lives.”

Membership starts at $11 a month when paid a year in advance ($132 total). There is also a $17 per month pay-as-you-go option (equivalent of $240 a year).

The network site says a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation.

“Fireside’s industry-first interactive streaming technology allows Steve to transcend the walls of traditional venues to reach his global audience, engaging with them like never before through intimate experiences where the audience will join the virtual stage and have a front row seat for Steve’s unique and empowering motivational messages,” reads the announcement of the Fireside network. “Members will have the opportunity to take part in live shows with Steve, his celebrity friends and family and wellness experts from his community through interactive programming focused on uplifting, inspiring and motivating while having a lot of fun and learning together.”

Harvey is currently host of “The Steve Harvey Morning Show” on radio, “Celebrity Family Feud” on ABC and the syndicated “Family Feud” from Debmar-Mercury.

He previously hosted two nationally syndicated TV shows, “Steve” and “Steve Harvey,” and recently signed on as an equity partner and host for Dr. Phil McGraw’s Merit Street Media.