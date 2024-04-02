Weigel plans weekly limited lifestyle show ‘Deer Wisconsin’

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Two Wisconsin stations will debut a new weekly lifestyle program for a limited run.

“Deer Wisconsin” will debut April 7, 2024, at 10:30 p.m. on WDJT in Milwaukee. It will air Sundays on WMLW on, licensed to Racine and Milwaukee. The show takes its name from the Deer District of Milwaukee, an entertainment and sports area in the city anchored by Fiserv Forum.

Both stations are owned by Weigel Broadcasting, with WDJT being a CBS affiliate also known as CBS 58 and WMLW, known on-air as “The M,” being an independent.

The show is described as “a fun, fresh 30-minute lifestyle program centered around the food, fun, entertainment, and people making Milwaukee’s Deer District an amazing place,” according to the station website.

Nicole Sedivy and Anthony Foster will host.

“You don’t have to know basketball to enjoy ‘Deer Wisconsin,’” said Anne Brown, vice president and general manager the stations in the announcement. Nicole and Anthony are the perfect personalities to show viewers around Deer District.

“With a select number of Bucks games now airing on WMLW, ‘Deer Wisconsin’ is a perfect companion piece, showcasing all the fun around Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee,” the statement continues.

The show is scheduled to run through June 30, 2024.

Advertisement

For a logo, the show is using a simplified outline of the state of Wisconsin with blocky text reading “DEER WI,” which notably includes a comma at the end as if it’s a salutation on a letter (as in “Dear Wisconsin,”). Inside that comma is a star, which conveniently lines up with the approximate location of Milwaukee (Racine is slightly farther south but for illustrative purposes, the design still works).