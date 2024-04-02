TAG Video Systems and LiveU partner on enhanced live video quality for news and sports

TAG Video Systems, a provider of real-time media deep monitoring and visualization software solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with LiveU, a provider of live IP-video and remote production solutions.

This collaboration will empower live news and sports broadcasters to deliver exceptional live video experiences with unparalleled quality assurance.

Through this partnership, TAG Video Systems’ comprehensive real-time media performance solutions will seamlessly monitor LiveU’s industry-leading live video transmission feeds, notify for events per custom set thresholds and visualize them in real-time. This integration will be particularly beneficial for live news and sports production, where maintaining pristine video quality and catching issues before they impact viewers is critical.

Broadcasters will gain:

Real-Time Visibility into Live Feeds: Gain real-time insights into the health and performance of live video streams from remote locations, ensuring smooth on-air delivery of breaking news and sporting events.

Proactive Problem Solving: Identify potential issues like signal degradation, allowing for immediate corrective action.

Optimized Transmission for Challenging Networks: Leverage TAG’s robust analysis to optimize LiveU’s resilient transmission, underpinned by its LRT (LiveU Reliable Transport) protocol, maximizing video quality over wire-free networks at sporting events or remote news locations.

“Live news and sports broadcasters operate under immense pressure to deliver high-quality content under tight deadlines,” said Ziv Mor, Chief Growth Officer at TAG Video Systems. “By integrating our solutions with LiveU’s field-proven technology, we are providing them with the tools they need to ensure flawless live productions and maintain viewer trust with a simplified, agile workflow.”

“We are thrilled to partner with TAG Video Systems. Our customers are managing an ever-increasing number of video streams across a range of IP-video protocols and standards, including LRT. By adding TAG to the rich and diverse LiveU EcoSystem we can offer our customers even greater efficiency, while reducing complexity for live news and sports professionals,” said Gideon Gilboa, Chief Product Officer at LiveU. “This collaboration offers a powerful solution for monitoring and optimizing every type of feed from one single service, simplifying even the most demanding live workflows, and helping to guarantee a superior viewing experience for audiences worldwide.”

Experience the power of TAG Video Systems and LiveU’s integrated solution firsthand at the upcoming NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 13-17, booth #SL5105 (LiveU) and #W1655 (TAG Video Systems). TAG and LiveU will be showcasing live demos highlighting the benefits for live news and sports production teams.