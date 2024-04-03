DigitalGlue’s NAB 2024 Line-up Highlights Upgrades to creative.space Managed Storage Platform and Showcases Partnerships with RED Digital Cinemas and PureNodal

DigitalGlue is returning to NAB with a booth (#SL 9081) designed to showcase the company’s comprehensive services, ranging from full studio build outs to custom software development, all aimed at increasing collaboration, efficiency and security for video production, post production and distribution professionals within the creative sector.

Highlights include the latest enhancements to the Company’s innovative creative.space platform, its unique on-premises managed storage service, and its new forward-thinking private cloud offerings. Exclusive to NAB attendees, DigitalGlue will be offering over a petabyte of storage to qualified early adopters who stop by the booth. DigitalGlue will also be showcasing various RED Cinema cameras, RED Record, Camera-to-Cloud (C2C), the B4-to-RF Lens Mount and a Camera Control Unit (CCU).

DigitalGlue’s award-winning creative.space platform, recognized for its innovative approach to streamlining media production workflows through shared storage, will be featured with a newly redesigned desktop app tailored to meet the specific needs of video post-production teams. As the industry shifts towards a more flexible and distributed workforce, creative.space facilitates seamless collaboration by providing both on-premises managed storage and soon-to-be-released private cloud services that can be securely accessed from anywhere. The app is designed to address the core requirements of clients, offering a comprehensive suite of features like desktop mounting, intuitive file browsing complete with thumbnails, smooth playback, and extensive metadata support across 200+ formats. Additionally, it ensures secure HTTPS folder and file transfers, simplifies content organization through bookmarking and enhances efficiency with straightforward launching capabilities. These functionalities not only refine the user experience but also significantly improve project management and accessibility, catering to the dynamic demands of today’s media professionals.

“Our focus goes beyond the latest trends and technology; we’re about delivering practical, readily-applicable solutions that fit seamlessly into the workflows of media professionals,” states Nick Anderson, Product Manager for creative.space at DigitalGlue. “This commitment is reflected in the design and functionality of DigitalGlue’s solutions, crafted to meet the demands of our clients with precision and reliability.”

As a special invitation to NAB Show attendees, DigitalGlue is offering an exclusive opportunity: Become an early adopter of the creative.space cloud platform and receive 10 TB of cloud storage, absolutely free. This unique private cloud offering provides options to host both physical and virtual servers, as well as workstations, co-located with the storage for high-bandwidth connectivity. It includes Mac Studios, featuring MacOS Sonoma and the new high-performance screen sharing functionality. Sean Busby, DigitalGlue’s president explains, “This offer is designed to provide early adopters with a head start in exploring the benefits of our cloud solutions, ensuring that more teams have the resources they need to excel in the digital media landscape.”

DigitalGlue will also demonstrate innovative capture workflows ranging from 8K live production with a turnkey CCU appliance to live capture and camera to cloud (C2C) integration with creative.space. The creative.space web app supports RED’s RDC format, including within the new tag-based Libraries interface, making it a simple and powerful solution for finding media assets. Live demonstrations, including state-of-the-art RED cameras and an immersive LG LED wall, will highlight the integration of superior visual technology into production workflows.

Making its first NAB Show appearance, PureNodal will be co-listed as an exhibitor in DigitalGlue’s booth, introducing a new era of cloud services for AI/ML and HPC. PureNodal’s platform, featuring a proprietary Cloud Fabric and Software-Defined Network, enables enhanced multicast cloud capabilities, prioritizes data sovereignty, and offers a choice in data location. Their innovative liquid immersion cooling technology supports a sustainable infrastructure, aligning with ESG standards.

DigitalGlue is at the forefront of delivering effective solutions to the media and entertainment industry, aiming to elevate the standards of media production through innovation and dedication. In addition, visitors to the booth will have the unique opportunity to engage in meaningful discussions and gain insights from experts on the benefits realized from integrating DigitalGlue’s solutions into diverse creative projects.