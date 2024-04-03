NAB Main Stage to feature Terry Crews, plus NBCU and Variety leaders

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NAB Show’s 2024 Main Stage session will feature NBCUniversal entertainment chairman Frances Berwick and moderated by Variety co-editor-in-chief Cynthia Littleton, with “America’s Got Talent” host Terry Crews joining to discuss the media landscape in a crowded field with a short attention span — and how to connect to those audiences.

“This will be a fascinating discussion about creating content that not only engages audiences, but also stays ahead of the curve of changing trends and viewer demands,” said Chris Brown, executive vice president and managing director, NAB Global Connections and Events, in a statement. “Today, audiences aren’t confined to a signal channel, they’re scattered across platforms. Frances, Terry and Cynthia will explore how to reach viewers where they are, sparking their interests and drawing them into their content.”

Connecting Audience and Content is Monday, April 15, 2024, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

As chairman, NBCUniversal Entertainment, Berwick leads original content, program strategy and business operations for NBC and NBCU’s six cable entertainment networks: Bravo, E!, Oxygen True Crime, SYFY, USA Network and Universal Kids, as well as original content and acquisitions for Peacock.

Crews is currently hosting NBC’s top rated alternative series “America’s Got Talent,” which is in its nineteenth season. Author, action-movie hero, sitcom star, children’s book illustrator, advertising pitchman, playable video game character, talent show host, high-end furniture designer, and human rights activist all describe the man that is Terry Crews.