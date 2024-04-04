Profuz Digital unveils Lapis workflow innovation upgrades at NAB 2024

Specialist systems integration developer Profuz Digital presents for the first time at NAB Show 2024 in Las Vegas from 13-17 April, the latest version of Profuz Lapis — its powerful all-in-one digital media workflow asset management system.

Profuz Lapis is a remarkable open, cloud-native, and versatile system that scales instantly to connect to other open technology and can be used as an advanced, dynamic content engine, providing archiving and database functionality within a company’s existing management business process infrastructure.

Adopted by many global organizations such as the likes of Canal Plus and the Council of Europe, Lapis provides businesses with a central, commanding console dashboard to search, review, interact and process media and data held across a wide range of local, remote and cloud-based storage systems. Lapis users can organize and find content instantly, using the intuitive filter structure tailored to their specific requirements of this high-volume, high-pressure system. The open Lapis software ensures companies can build future-proof workflow infrastructures that are capable of virtually unlimited expansion.

The Profuz Lapis system can be used for every part of a company’s workflow, from content ingest and storage to advanced media searches and publishing. Lapis uses advanced AI to further accelerate and streamline creative workflows by automatically updating and reassessing assets by integrating data into the content engine and avoiding manual processes.

At NAB 2024, Profuz Digital’s senior software architect Boris Petrov will present the latest version of the Profuz Lapis platform, which includes its stunning new AI capabilities such as semantic search features, advanced speech-to-text and text-to-speech capabilities, and much more. Profuz Lapis is central to project management, distribution and archiving, and allows complex projects and processes to be reshuffled between media management and various editing environments that creative teams need to use. Boris Petrov will be available to engage with people at the show who are eager to find out how Profuz Digital’s latest technologies enhance quality and boost efficiency for broadcasters, production and post production professionals.

“Profuz Lapis brings game-changing feature enhancements that further enriches the user experience. NAB provides the perfect space to showcase these exciting advancements, and we look forward to welcoming people to meet with me there to show them how our software can benefit them, now and in the future,” Boris Petrov, Profuz Digital’s senior software architect outlines.

“The personalized presentations I am holding at NAB will help to highlight how creative professionals can seamlessly work anywhere by accessing tools they can depend on. I’ll be sharing with those at the show, how Lapis can make a fundamental difference to an organization, irrespective of size. I look forward to meeting up with technology partners, customers and many other professionals at NAB.”

CEO of Profuz Digital Ivanka Vassileva adds, “We are passionate about providing leading-edge resources for both freelancers and companies of all sizes to help them navigate the dynamic mediascape, while armed with the best technology. Our goals are to continually refine AI capabilities in our media asset management system Profuz Lapis by automatically classifying audiovisual content and texts to make searching ever more powerful. We continue to stay true to our user-focused approach in everything we do, and this is reflected in the upgrades we have made to the latest version of Lapis that will feature at NAB this year. The latest developments provide a win-win situation for our customers as we further strengthen our technologies and services that we provide to the media localization industry.”

What’s new in Profuz Lapis for NAB 2024

The latest version of Profuz Lapis includes significant advancements in AI capabilities such as new semantic search. Lapis boasts machine translation and transcription engines that integrate with Amazon, Whisper, Assembly AI, and others.

Other upgrades include CG control through the Playlist and TV Channel Scheduling, image sequence support for video animation, parameterize events in the Playlist with customized properties, employees’ work shifts management and clock-in/clock-out with Geo location features, secure login with passkey, Geo location data and map support. Other features across its MAM, News Management and Project Management modules include AI capabilities for automatic speech-to-text and machine translation, advanced planning and scheduling capabilities, complex media assets, and audio and video chunks, storage capacity monitoring, the ability to publish content to social media platforms such as YouTube, Twitter and LinkedIn, weekly and monthly program templates, broadcasting channels’ time zone settings, subtitling and dubbing process management, news feed imports from external news agencies and much more.

Organizations using Profuz Digital’s technologies include London’s Wilco Media, Euro Media Group Belgium, Tarjama in the UAE, Polsat, Bulgarian National Television, Bulgarian National Radio, IT Pros Italy, Digitalmeister GmbH, Leinhäuser Language Services GmbH, University of Warsaw, Ghent and KU Leuven University in Belgium and others.

Profuz Digital is also the force behind bespoke software solutions and localization hybrid platforms SubtitleNEXT and NEXT-TT. The SubtitleNEXT platform is used for both offline and real-time captioning for all kinds of media formats, including storage, streaming, signals and protocols. Some of the many companies that have already adopted SubtitleNEXT include EMG, where SubtitleNEXT was used for the localization of well-known TV series such as Big Little Lies, Dexter: New Blood, including other HBO productions And Just Like That and Euphoria.

NEXT-TT is a hybrid software platform for managing timed-text, dubbing and localization services for all types of content. It includes functionality for managing translation teams, audiovisual professionals, creative freelancers, while providing users with powerful toolsets in a secure workspace enabling accelerated workflows with quality results.