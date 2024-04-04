Telestream announces new live products suite to address critical live capture and playback challenges ahead of NAB Show

Traditional methods of live content production are struggling to keep pace with today’s demands due to their reliance on heavy physical infrastructure, which leads to inflexibility in operations and high costs. This traditional approach limits media companies’ ability to quickly adapt to live event dynamics and capitalize on monetization opportunities as they are constrained by physical onsite infrastructure. These challenges are exacerbated by the shift towards remote work and decentralized production setups, necessitating tools that can handle a diverse range of media formats and enable real-time quality control (QC) and collaboration from any location. As media companies strive to adapt to this evolving landscape, the demand for flexible, cost-effective, and efficient solutions has never been greater. Telestream is set to address these critical challenges head-on with the introduction of Live Capture as a Service, GLIM as a Service, and the enhanced Live Play 2.0 at the upcoming NAB Show in Las Vegas, offering an integrated suite of live products designed to simplify and accelerate live media production workflows.

Simplifying and accelerating live content ingest with Live Capture as a Service

Capturing live content efficiently and cost-effectively poses significant challenges, with traditional methods proving to be both financially and operationally burdensome. Telestream’s Live Capture as a Service addresses these issues head-on by leveraging cloud technology to offer unmatched flexibility and cost efficiency. This service eliminates the need for physical infrastructure, enabling media companies to dynamically scale operations and reduce overhead. “Live Capture as a Service offers a new approach to live content ingest, making it more flexible and cost-effective than ever before,” highlights Mike Gilson, Chief Product Officer at Telestream. “By moving live capture to the cloud, we’re eliminating the traditional barriers of physical infrastructure, allowing media companies to scale their operations dynamically and pay only for what they use. This not only cuts down on overhead but also opens up new possibilities for content capture and monetization, ensuring our customers can take full advantage of live production opportunities without the constraints of hardware investments. It’s about providing the freedom to capture more, with less.”

Enhancing visual QC with GLIM as a Service

The rapid review and quality control of media assets, especially in remote and decentralized production setups, present a significant challenge to media companies. GLIM as a Service delivers a cloud-based platform for instant playback and visual QC, facilitating ultra-responsive review cycles as content is produced. Its compatibility with a wide range of cloud storage options ensures effortless remote access, making it an indispensable tool for video professionals. “GLIM as a Service is a game-changer for live media production,” states Gilson. “It grants instant access to media, enabling real-time QC and collaboration, crucial in today’s fast-paced production environments. Compatible with various cloud storage platforms, GLIM as a Service ensures video professionals can effortlessly review content, regardless of their location or the complexity of their storage solutions. This innovation significantly boosts production efficiency and quality, making it an indispensable tool for anyone facing the challenges of modern, collaborative media workflows.”

Streamlining playback with Live Play 2.0

For newsrooms and live studio productions, seamless integration of live, recorded, and archived content is vital. Live Play 2.0 introduces a dynamic playback solution that accelerates access to content and streamlines the assembly and broadcast of news stories. This enhanced platform allows for the swift organization of both new and archived content, supporting rapid story compilation with diverse media elements. By accommodating a broad spectrum of media formats, Live Play 2.0 simplifies the workflow, enabling newsrooms to concentrate on storytelling without being hindered by technical limitations.

In live studio settings, Live Play 2.0 is an indispensable quality control (QC) tool, offering the capability for immediate review of multiple camera feeds. The upcoming new user interface, featuring multi-viewer capabilities, is set for a demonstration at NAB, enhancing content accessibility and real-time QC for broadcasters. While the integration of the ST2110 standard is still under development, slated for completion in the second half of 2024, Live Play 2.0 now includes support for the Advanced Media Protocol (AMP), facilitating seamless integration with third-party Newsroom Control Systems (NCS). This addition underscores Live Play 2.0’s commitment to improving today’s playback challenges and preparing for the future of IP-based production.

“Live Play 2.0 is evolving to meet the immediate and future needs of newsrooms and live studios,” says Gilson. “By introducing AMP protocol support and soon showcasing our new UI with multi-viewer capabilities, we’re enhancing our platform’s integration and quality control features. These developments ensure our clients remain at the forefront of a rapidly changing industry, as we continue to work on incorporating the ST2110 standard for a complete transition to IP-based workflows.”

Telestream customers stand to gain unprecedented speed in their live capture workflows so they can adapt to the unprecedented demand for live content in today’s media environment. With the introduction of Live Capture as a Service, GLIM as a Service, and the enhanced Live Play 2.0, Telestream is at the forefront of providing solutions that are not only efficient and cost-effective but also robust and flexible enough to meet the needs of a rapidly changing industry. These advancements ensure that Telestream’s customers are well-equipped to navigate the complexities of modern live production, offering them the agility to quickly respond to market demands and the capability to deliver high-quality content with ease.