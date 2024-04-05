Amagi to Highlight Ongoing Leadership in Cloud-Based Broadcasting Solutions at 2024 NAB Show

Amagi, a cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV provider, announced that at the 2024 NAB Show, it will be showcasing innovative cloud-based solutions that are reshaping the live broadcasting landscape and enabling broadcasters to adapt and thrive in an increasingly digital world. The event will be held in Las Vegas from April 14-17, 2024.

Amagi will be showcasing its Amagi Live broadcast and monetization solutions at the 2024 NAB Show, designed to cater to the dynamic needs of news and sports broadcasters. News broadcasters will be able to talk to experts from Amagi and experience various features that enable effective management of breaking news with integrated live graphics and ad breaks, alongside features like live master controls, tickers, and live clipping — all complemented by direct social media publishing capabilities.

Sports broadcasters will learn more about the comprehensive live management, delivery, and monetization services, including live production control, real-time graphics, instant highlight creation, and social media publishing tools. Amagi’s presence at 2024 NAB Show underscores its commitment to empowering broadcasters with the technology needed to navigate the complexities of live content management and monetization.

Following the introduction of new ad units such as overlays, badges, and picture-in-picture squeezes to its one-stop, modular SaaS platform for FAST, Amagi will demonstrate these new capabilities at the show. Drop by Amagi’s booth — W2120 — to learn how to win the game of channel creation, distribution, monetization, and analytics.

At the show, Amagi is proud to lend its voice and expertise to two significant panels that will shape the future of the broadcasting industry. Baskar Subramaniam, Co-Founder & CEO, Amagi will be a distinguished member of the panel discussion titled “Streaming Investor Economics: Interest Rates, Consolidation, and Growth.” Dan Marshall, EVP of Global SaaS Sales, will participate in a panel titled, “The Opportunities and Challenges of Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST),” and Prashant Chaudhary, Vice President, Product Management at Amagi, will dissect the intricacies of CTV ad measurement and cross-platform buying in the panel titled “The Complex Business of CTV Ad Measurement, Metrics and Cross-Platform Buying” at the Streaming Summit. Additionally, Joe Ashba, Director of Solutions Architecture, Amagi will be sharing his experiences on “Migrating services from ground to cloud.”

Amagi’s involvement in shaping the industry dialogue at the industry’s biggest event is a testament to the company’s leadership in cloud broadcasting and streaming innovation, highlighting its role in transforming the media landscape.

Amagi Cloudport, the future-proof and versatile cloud-based broadcasting solution, is designed to meet the needs of the most diverse channel types. The latest improvements in the product are set to change live automation and dynamic playlist management. With its fully redundant synchronized live automation feature, broadcasters can confidently run premium live sports events with a single operator. This multi-region solution ensures exceptionally high reliability, guaranteeing uninterrupted broadcast experiences for viewers worldwide.

Additionally, the Amagi Cloudport dynamic playlists feature offers sub-second playlist updates in real time, catering to dynamic environments where changes in promos and ads occur frequently. Amagi is excited to preview its early version, empowering broadcasters with unparalleled flexibility and agility in playlist management. Experience the future of broadcasting with Amagi Cloudport, where reliability meets dynamism for unmatched content delivery excellence.