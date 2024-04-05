More consumers willing to tolerate ads than pay for streaming: LG study

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Another study has revealed that connected TV users prefer free ad-supported streaming TV rather than shelling out a monthly fee for their entertainment while also revealing interesting insight into preference on interactive advertising.

In fact, 69% of CTV users in the study said they would rather use a FAST instead of gaining an ad-free experience but at a cost. 53% of them also spend two or more hours each week viewing content via FAST providers.

The study, titled “The Big Shift: Wave III,” is the third in a series of annual studies LG Ad Solutions has conducted.

“Consumers are now overwhelmingly open to ad-supported streaming content, signaling a seismic shift in their CTV habits,” said Tony Marlow, CMO at LG Ad Solutions, in a statement. “Far from the era of passive TV consumption, this latest research gives us a peek into a future where CTV thrives as an immersive, personalized platform. It is now a place where people engage with the personalized content they love and where marketers can connect with those audiences through highly relevant messages. It’s a win-win for the entire ecosystem.”

The study, which surveyed over 1,100 U.S. CTV owners, also revealed:

Time spent searching for what to watch increases: While over half (56%) of U.S. CTV users prefer watching content via streaming applications, it now takes viewers almost 12 minutes on average to decide what to watch, up from 6 minutes the prior year. In addition, over a third (38%) cite too many content choices as their top challenge when looking for content to watch – with 37% stating they can’t remember what platform content is on.

Content abundance is fueling subscription app cycling: 63% of viewers are likely to sign up for a streaming subscription service to watch specific content and then cancel/pause their subscription after watching.

CTV users find interactive ads of interest: 42% of viewers prefer ads that have interactive features, with 71% of viewers like TV ad creatives that include a QR code. In addition, 62% are open to scanning a QR code, and 38% are likely to make a purchase after scanning a QR code on a TV ad.