Brainstorm to showcase virtual production and real-time 3D graphics at NAB 2024

Brainstorm, a manufacturer of real-time 3D graphics and virtual studio solutions, will be exhibiting at NAB showcasing the company’s latest developments in virtual production, real-time 3D graphics, newsroom workflows, and immersive presentations. Back in South Lower Hall, Brainstorm is excited to showcase a public demonstration of the features and possibilities of Suite 6, the latest version of InfinitySet, Aston and eStudio. This public demonstration will showcase an Elections program, combining the most advanced virtual production with InfinitySet using Unreal Engine 5 and Nvidia RTX 6000 Ada Generation graphics cards, with industry-unique features such as multiple scenes, talent tele-transport and AR graphics including a transparent touchscreen, that allows for displaying in-context 3D graphics and provides additional control of the show by the presenters, which makes complex shows more interactive and friendly for the talents. This demo will highlight the infinite possibilities that Brainstorm’s decades-long experience in Elections, combined with its advanced product line, can provide.

The main demonstration will also showcase a partnership with XD Motion, an international company expert in aerial filming and multi-dimensional tracking solutions based on innovative gyro-stabilized systems, which results in a show that can be fully controlled from a production suite, which is essential in environments with limited space or personnel. The demo will also showcase the new Dual-GPU capabilities of InfinitySet, which allows control of the whole demonstration with just one workstation, taking care of the virtual production with set extension and color correction, camera inputs, AR graphics and the interactive graphics, among other features such as real-time, seamless extra-render and set extension with color-matching 3D LUTs, in-context AR motion graphics, fully immersive talent tele-transport, multi-background content and much more. InfinitySet 6 also features SMPTE 2110 support, to be compatible with the latest broadcast workflows.

Motion graphics are essential in any broadcast workflow, and Brainstorm will show how Aston can provide designers with the most advanced tools for data-driven, in-context, AR graphics, which can be displayed in immersive virtual environments, including UE scenes, and seamlessly interact with the scene and the talents. Aston shows how multi-channel graphics and collaborative workflows can easily and transparently be part of any broadcast show.

Newsroom workflows are an integral part of any broadcaster’s operations, so Neuron, Brainstorm’s graphics management and traffic solution, has been updated to be HTML5-based, opening the door to a more flexible integration with a variety of newsroom solutions, including Octopus, Etere or Snews.

For creating immersive presentations of any kind for corporate and education environments, Edison will demonstrate the latest developments in the Edison Ecosystem, including EdisonGO, a custom-built capture environment that provides video and tracking information from an iPad, or Edison OnDemand, which facilitates the playout of a presentation in an immersive environment from a web browser.

Also, Brainstorm announces new partnerships with industry leaders such as Accuweather, Etere, Snews, Telycam and XD Motion, further expanding the company’s already extensive ecosystem of partner companies.

“We’re excited to exhibit at NAB and demonstrate the amazing possibilities our product range provides any content creators to produce the best possible virtual content. Now that Virtual Production is increasingly common in broadcast and film, Brainstorm can help its users with the decades-long experience of the company in virtual production, real-time 3D graphics and immersive presentations.” Says Ricardo Montesa, Brainstorm’s CEO and founder.