Fujifilm to debut new products for broadcast, cinema, and digital content creators at NAB 2024

Fujifilm North America Corporation’s Electronic Imaging and Optical Devices Divisions will debut a variety of new gear and technology at the 2024 National Association of Broadcasters Show (NAB 2024) from April 14 – 17, 2024 in Las Vegas. In addition to a full display of Fujinon cinema and broadcast lenses, and a full array of Fujifilm X Series and GFX System digital cameras and lenses, NAB 2024 marks the worldwide debut of Fujinon Duvo HZK14-100mm Portable PL Mount Zoom Lens (“Duvo 14-100mm”), the third in Fujinon’s Duvo Series of lenses.

Duvo 14-100mm T2.9 portable PL Mount Zoom Lens makes debut

Fujifilm’s third Duvo Series lens, and second portable, Duvo 14-100mm complements the previously released Fujinon Duvo HZK25-1000mm F2.8-F5.0 PL Mount Cinema Box Lens (“Duvo 25-1000mm”) and Fujinon Duvo HZK24-300mm Portable PL Mount Zoom Lens (“Duvo 24-300mm”). Duvo 25-1000mm was awarded Best Overall Product in the “CREATE” Category of the 2023 NAB Show “Product of the Year” Awards.

Duvo 14-100mm is a native PL-mount portable zoom lens that delivers 7.1x zoom, covering 14-100mm, a focal range that is frequently used on set. The use of the built-in expander1 shifts the focal length by 1.5 times to 21-150mm, allowing users to capture even the most expansive environments. At 10.5 inches long (266.9mm) and 5.8 pounds (2.65kg), Duvo 14-100mm is compact and lightweight, making it easily portable for all types of live production. It is fully compatible with Fujinon portable broadcast lens zoom and focus demands, and can be shoulder-operated, used on a Steadicam2, or remotely operated from a crane when an extremely high-angle point of view is needed.

Like all Duvo Series lenses, Duvo 14-100mm’s Dual Format construction brings next-level flexibility to any production with its built-in 1.5x expander. Engage it to easily expand the lens’s image circle to cover Large Format digital image sensors, or leave it disengaged for use with Super 35 sensors to work with almost any digital cinema, or broadcast, single sensor camera.

Duvo 14-100mm boasts a T-stop of T2.9 at the wide end (14mm), making it ideal for low-light concerts, nighttime events, or house of worship production environments that want a shallow depth of field, cinematic bokeh, and Fujinon’s legendary optical engineering.

Location and timing

Representatives from Fujifilm North America Corporation’s Electronic Imaging and Optical Devices Divisions will be onsite at NAB 2024, Booth C5325 (Central Hall), at the Las Vegas Convention Center from April 14-17, 2024.