KHQA-TV upgrades their station with Rohde & Schwarz transmitter

Rohde & Schwarz today announced that KHQA-TV has selected the R&S THU9evo transmitter to modernize their broadcast operations. The R&S THU9evo enables KHQA-TV to achieve the ATSC 3.0 advancement required to deliver NextGen TV technologies to a broad range of viewers.

KHQA-TV is a dual CBS/ABC-affiliated television station licensed to Hannibal, Missouri, United States, serving the Tri-State area of northeastern Missouri, western Illinois, and extreme southeastern Iowa. Owned by the Sinclair Broadcast Group, the station is based in Quincy, IL.

R&S THU9evo transmitter

Sinclair Broadcast Group is a subsidiary of Sinclair Inc., a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets affiliated with all the major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel and multicast networks Comet, CHARGE!, TBD and The Nest. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and the nation’s largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON.

“The R&S THU9evo product line of transmitters has been a solid base of the Sinclair transmitter projects; with 100 repack transitions, 20 IOT replacements, 11 power increases as well as 6 VHF to UHF conversion projects completed” states Dale Scherbring, CPBE, Senior Director, RF Transmission, Sinclair Broadcast Group. “It’s been a great product for our 1.0 and 3.0 transmission standards, and we love the efficiency over the old IOT transmitters.”

“We are excited to broaden and strengthen our partnership with Sinclair,” commented Manfred Reitmeier, Vice President Broadcast and Amplifier Systems at Rohde & Schwarz. “We are further committed to provide our long-time partner with our proven technology and continuous support with the intention for them to accomplish their mission and to ensure the best possible content quality and delivery experience for their audience,” he concluded.