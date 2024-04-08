TVU Networks will present AI improvements, other developments at NAB 2024

TVU Networks, a leader in live video solutions, is presenting its latest innovations at the NAB Show 2024. With a proven track record of advancements in media technology over the past 19 years, TVU has established itself as a leader in the industry, consistently delivering solutions that enhance productivity, efficiency, and enable experimentation.

At the forefront of TVU’s exhibit is the TVU Media Lab, a hub for research and development that has been vital in advancing media technology. Over the past 19 years, TVU has driven numerous breakthroughs, such as the introduction of MediaMind in February 2018. This solution combines speech recognition and facial recognition, leveraging AI to automatically create metadata and to enable content with self-awareness, simplifying production workflows.

During NAB 2024, TVU is presenting a range of human centric AI initiatives that aim to expand what is possible in broadcasting. Among these initiatives is the Media Solution AI chatbot, a powerful tool that is already accessible on the TVU website. This solution allows users to input their specific challenges, such as implementing remote production (REMI), and receive tailored solutions.

TVU’s technology can be seamlessly integrated into various workflows, including TVU MediaMind, TVU Producer, and TVU Channel, empowering professionals from acquisition to distribution. By embracing these initiatives, broadcasters and content creators can unlock new levels of efficiency and creativity.

“At TVU, we are committed to driving innovation, and our presence at NAB 2024 is a testament to that dedication,” said Paul Shen, CEO of TVU Networks. “Our AI initiatives are set to change the way professionals work, and we invite everyone to visit our booth to experience these solutions firsthand.”

Visit TVU at booth #W2101 during NAB 2024.