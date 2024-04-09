Comprimato brings flexibility, quality and convenience to remote production

Comprimato is introducing its Twenty-One Encoder.

This dedicated ST2110 appliance simplifies and streamlines with multiple inputs for all the common high quality formats, to encode for delivery to a production centre or the cloud.

In a compact 1U cabinet, the Twenty-One Encoder accepts 16 HD inputs in any format, including SMPTE ST2110, NDI, JPEG-XS, JPEG2000, HEVC, H.264 and MPEG-2. Using Comprimato’s industry-leading encoding technology, signals are multiplexed for efficient SRT and RTMP delivery with pristine quality.

Making the unit even more valuable, the same appliance also provides transcoding between any format, so users can select the most appropriate capture and production formats and not worry about conversion. The Twenty-One Encoder ensures synchronisation between feeds so cameras remain aligned, and it offers multiple outputs, including direct encoding to adaptive bitrate (ABR) formats.

To provide the very high performance, the device includes NVIDIA GPUs for massively parallel video processing, and Mellanox ConnectX boards for low-latency, high-throughput network performance. Comprimato designed the hardware platform in the Twenty-One Encoder, based on COTS modules to provide the optimum hosting for its advanced signal processing, as well as flexibility and power.

“We have created the most versatile ST2110 encoder on the market today,” said Jiri Matela, CEO of Comprimato. “We also recognise that most modern architectures have taken the pragmatic approach, combining uncompressed IP with high quality formats like JPEG2000, JPEG-XS and NDI, so we have included not only the ability to work with every format likely to be encountered, but to convert between them.

“The result is a robust, adaptable and very efficient appliance which solves all the connectivity issues in a single solution,” Matela added. “Its flexibility means that, whether for permanent installations or on the road in remote production, it eliminates complexities and delivers high-quality content with very high reliability and low latency, even under the most challenging conditions.”

The Twenty-One Encoder will be introduced at NAB 2024 (meeting room W2678).