Pebble and Virtual AI collaborate on FAST solutions

At NAB 2024 Pebble and Virtual AI will be showcasing FAST solutions based on Pebble’s PRIMA Playout and Automation product and Op2mise from Virtual AI.

Pebble and Virtual AI have partnered to address the growing FAST market, the two companies are combining market leading playout solutions with advanced AI driven TV scheduling and planning capabilities to bring new levels of functionality and revenue optimization for FAST services.

Neil Maycock, Pebble CCO, explains “Pebble and Virtual AI have already identified that the combination of Op2mise and Pebble’s playout solutions provide customers with a feature rich solution for FAST. With the introduction of PRIMA at NAB we are now expanding the range of customer requirements we can address. PRIMA Playout and Op2mise are an ideal combination to target FAST applications where customers want to minimize operating costs and leverage public cloud.”

“Virtual AI is proud to offer a top-tier scheduling product tailored specifically for the fast-growing FAST sector,” says Simon Osman, Commercial Director at Virtual AI, “As viewers and platforms increasingly seek a broadcast quality experience, our solution coupled with Pebble stands out. Op2mise creates value for channel operators and content owners by leveraging the power of automation, data analytics and revenue optimization. We are excited to showcase our commitment to delivering excellence in detail.”

Pebble and Virtual AI will be at NAB, where they will be demonstrating the capabilities of Pebble Playout and the Op2mise solution, supported by experts from both companies to discuss any FAST requirements.

Find out more at booth #W3267 at NABShow 2024.