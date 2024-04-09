Sonnet Technologies previews 2024 NAB Show booth and product updates

Sonnet will provide a glimpse of its next generation eGPU Breakaway Box. Featuring a Thunderbolt 5 controller, this product will offer double the PCIe bandwidth of any currently shipping external GPU chassis to deliver PC workstation level graphics performance with laptop and small form factor computers with Thunderbolt 5 ports.

20-port Thunderbolt 4 docking station

At the 2024 NAB Show, Sonnet will feature the Echo 20 Thunderbolt 4 SuperDock, its award-winning, top of the line model in the company’s popular Echo family of docking stations. Echo 20 offers users a record number of connectivity options, comprised of three Thunderbolt 4 ports, one internal M.2 NVMe SSD socket, eight USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) ports, four USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) ports, one HDMI 2.1 port, one 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet (RJ45) port, one 3.5 mm combo audio port, two analog line level output jacks, one 3.5 mm microphone jack, and one SD 4.0 card slot. The Echo SuperDock enables users to connect their computer peripherals — such as storage devices, input devices, headphones, an HDMI monitor, etc. — to a convenient central point instead of directly to their computer. Echo 20 connects all those peripheral devices through a single Thunderbolt cable (which can also charge laptop computers with up to 100 watts of power). The Sonnet dock is compatible with all Apple M series Mac computers; Thunderbolt 3 Intel Mac computers; Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 Windows computers; late-model Thunderbolt 3 Windows computers; Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 Chromebook computers; and M series iPad Pro tablets.

25 gigabit ethernet (25GbE) networking products with macOS compatibility

At the 2024 NAB Show, Sonnet will feature its high-performance, breakthrough-priced 25 Gigabit Ethernet (25GbE) networking solutions: the Twin25G dual-port 25GbE Thunderbolt adapter for computers with Thunderbolt ports, plus the Twin25G PCIe Card dual-port 25GbE PCI Express (PCIe) 3.0 adapter card. Sonnet 25GbE solutions set a new affordability benchmark and enable users to connect their computers easily via optical cables to high-speed network infrastructure and storage systems using the 25GbE standard. Both products include SFP28 transceivers and are Mac, Windows, and Linux compatible.

Two-slot, dual Thunderbolt interface to PCIe card expansion systems for computers with Thunderbolt ports

Thunderbolt to PCIe card expansion systems enable users to connect professional specialty cards critical to their workflows that add needed video and audio inputs, transcode data, and connect to high-speed shared storage and networks. At this year’s NAB Show, Sonnet will showcase its Echo II DV Desktop and Echo II DV Rackmount systems, solutions that enable the use of two high-performance, bandwidth-hungry PCIe cards — such as DV I/O, NVMe SSD storage, and 10Gb and 25Gb Ethernet adapters — at maximum performance at the same time (up to 2,880 MB/s PCIe bandwidth for each card). By employing a separate Thunderbolt interface for each card slot, Echo II DV systems are designed to provide full PCIe bandwidth to each slot when connected to two computer Thunderbolt ports that also have independent PCIe bandwidth. Computers with independent PCIe bandwidth to two or more Thunderbolt ports include all Apple silicon (M series) Mac computers, and Intel Mac computers or PCs with three or four Thunderbolt ports.

Echo II DV Desktop is a full-size desktop chassis, while Echo II DV Rackmount features a rack-mountable 2U enclosure with space for additional expansion.

Pro 3U rackmount plus two-slot, dual Thunderbolt interface to PCIe card expansion system for Mac Studio computers

At the 2024 NAB Show, Sonnet will showcase its xMac Studio/Echo II DV professional rackmount and Thunderbolt to PCIe card expansion system for Apple Mac Studio computers. The Sonnet system fits in standard 19-inch equipment racks and provides open access to the computers’ SD card slots and front and back ports. xMac Studio includes adjustable extension rails to support its installation into racks 16 to 24 inches deep and provides space beneath the computer to house SSDs (sold separately) behind an access panel and secure them with supplied adhesive-backed magnets.

Designed for professional workflow expansion, xMac Studio/Echo II DV consists of a 16.5-inch-deep rackmount enclosure which securely holds a Mac Studio plus an Echo II DV Thunderbolt to PCIe card expansion module that adds two card slots to the computer, connecting them via two Thunderbolt cables. Echo II DV Module enables the use of two high-performance, bandwidth-hungry PCIe cards — such as DV I/O, NVMe SSD storage, and 10Gb and 25Gb Ethernet adapters — at maximum performance at the same time (up to 2,880 MB/s PCIe bandwidth for each card). By employing a separate Thunderbolt interface for each card slot, the module is designed to provide full PCIe bandwidth to each slot when connected to two Thunderbolt ports on the computer, which also has independent PCIe bandwidth to each Thunderbolt port.

Recent and coming additions to popular product lines

Sonnet will also showcase recently released products at the 2024 NAB Show, including a PCIe 4.0 adapter card featuring eight NVMe SSD slots and silent operation, plus two new USB host adapter cards.