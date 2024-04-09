Witbe launches new ABR stream analysis technology at 2024 NAB Show

Witbe, a provider of test automation and monitoring technology for video service providers, today announced its new ABR Stream Analysis technology. Officially debuting at the 2024 NAB Show, Witbe’s latest offering enhances the powerful monitoring capabilities of the company’s award-winning Witbox+ by analyzing the requests between a video app being tested and the network it’s running on. This technology supplies providers with additional data on how a user’s video-watching experience is affected by the Adaptive Bitrate (ABR) stream.

Witbe’s technology tests and monitors real, physical devices to measure user quality of experience and identify video issues. The Witbox+ allows teams to observe and monitor services while they are running on any real device, including smart TVs and mobile devices. Witbe’s ABR Stream Analysis technology offers service providers an additional level of monitoring through the network layer. It can automatically verify that any streaming asset’s video profiles are available, as well as its audio and subtitle tracks.

“Witbe’s ABR Stream Analysis technology was developed alongside our new Ad Monitoring and Matching technology as the natural next step in our mission to help service providers accurately test and monitor their video offerings,” commented Mathieu Planche, CEO at Witbe. “I am excited to launch this innovative technology and further expand the monitoring capabilities of the Witbox+, the most powerful automated testing device on the market.”

Following the launch, Witbe’s ABR Stream Analysis technology will be available for purchase either as a software addition to the Witbox+ or as a separate dedicated device in the WitboxABR, a new offering in Witbe’s hardware line. The WitboxABR allows teams to fully harness the new ABR Stream Analysis technology and perform their network tests at scale, running thousands of sessions simultaneously, along with monitoring for CDN errors and SCTE-35 cues.

Witbe will showcase its ABR Stream Analysis technology at the 2024 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 14-17, in the West Hall at booth W2053