EMG / Gravity Media makes key U.S. appointments to leadership following merger

EMG / Gravity Media, is thrilled to announce a new U.S. leadership team following the merger. These strategic appointments underscore the company’s dedication to better serve customers and facilitate growth objectives in the market.

EMG / Gravity Media is pleased to congratulate Josh Rosen, Nathan Spencer, Laura Diaz, and Maria Sebastian, who will be assuming pivotal roles within the organization.

Josh Rosen has been appointed as the vice president of production and content. Josh brings with him a wealth of experience having previously been the Director – Strategic Account Management for Gravity Media. Working closely with Steve Norris, Director of Production & Content at EMG / Gravity Media, the Group is excited to have Josh lead its production and content team in the U.S., where he will work to grow capabilities off its established managed services position in the market.

Nathan Spencer has been appointed as vice president of media services and facilities. This will see the coming together of EMG’s Connectivity business with Gravity Media’s OB business under Nathan’s leadership in Nashville. Nathan has done an outstanding job of establishing EMG Connectivity in the U.S. market, quickly building rapport with clients, and driving new business as a result. Nathan’s extensive experience in facilities more broadly sets him up well to take over leadership of Gravity Media’s legacy truck business in the U.S. market. Nathan will work closely with Peter Newton, Director of Media Services & Facilities to deliver on the combined business’ U.S. objectives.

Laura Diaz has been promoted to head of finance in the U.S. Laura has been with the legacy Gravity Media business for eight years. Laura holds an intimate knowledge of all U.S. clients across media services and facilities as well as production and content.

Maria Sebastian will oversee HR for the group in the U.S. Maria brings valuable experience having previously been Senior HR Generalist at Gravity Media. Maria has extensive experience working with all 50 states in the U.S. as well as helping international teams work in the U.S.

Each of these individuals brings a wealth of experience, expertise, and fresh perspectives to the team, ensuring the continued success of the combined Group. Their contributions will play a crucial role in achieving collective goals and driving the business forward.

Ted Griggs, executive vice president — USA at EMG / Gravity Media commented: “Josh, Nathan, Laura, and Maria have worked diligently for EMG and Gravity Media for many years. I am pleased to announce and recognize their advancements. All four individuals are richly deserving of these promotions and more than qualified to achieve and surpass the new goals and responsibilities of their new positions.”