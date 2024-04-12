Blackmagic adds 2110 IP converters

Blackmagic Design has announced a new range of Blackmagic 2110 IP Converters, designed to integrate SDI equipment into 2110 IP broadcast systems for customers in broadcast, live production, and AV. The mini and rack-mount models support Ultra HD using 10G Ethernet and conform to the SMPTE ST-2110 standard for IP video.

The new converters are part of Blackmagic Design’s wide range of SMPTE-2110 IP video products, which includes converters, video monitors, audio monitors, and cameras. The rack-mount models feature a color LCD for monitoring, menus, and diagnostics, while all models support the NMOS protocol for seamless integration with other SMPTE-2110 devices.

“This new range of Blackmagic 2110 IP Converters is exciting because it gives customers a way to integrate their existing SDI equipment into low-cost 2110 IP broadcast systems,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “By using 10G Ethernet, we were able to design the converters in a smaller size, using lower power, allowing them to be powered remotely, all at an affordable price.”

One of the key advantages of the Blackmagic 2110 IP Converters is their ability to connect point-to-point, eliminating the need for a complex Ethernet switch. This allows users to enjoy the benefits of SMPTE-2110 IP video with simple Ethernet cables, remote power, and bidirectional video without the need for an IT tech on standby.

In larger SMPTE-2110 systems, such as broadcast, users can connect all their video gear to an Ethernet switch and make connections between devices by configuring the switch. This works similarly to a large video router, with all connections made between the SMPTE-2110 devices.

The Blackmagic 2110 IP Converters support the highest quality video, with 10-bit color depth ensuring a perfect pixel-for-pixel transmission of the original SDI source. The converters also support the Blackmagic IP10 codec, which provides low-latency compression for Ultra HD video above 30fps, ensuring that SMPTE-2110 IP video products remain affordable.

“We can’t wait to see how customers use them in studios, at live events, hidden on set, in corporate or hotel AV setups and everywhere in between!” Petty added.

The Blackmagic 2110 IP Converters will be available starting in May from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide, with prices starting at $365. The new converters are set to be demonstrated at the Blackmagic Design NAB 2024 booth #SL5005.

As the broadcast industry continues to transition towards IP-based workflows, Blackmagic Design’s new range of 2110 IP Converters offers a cost-effective and user-friendly solution for integrating existing SDI equipment into modern Ultra HD broadcast systems.

Blackmagic 2110 IP Converters Features

All converters conform to the SMPTE-2110 IP video standard.

Choose between Mini Converter or rack mount models.

Uses readily available 10G Ethernet for low cost installation.

Re-syncs SDI inputs to a common PTP clock.

Includes NMOS Protocol for building a virtual router.

Low latency, open standard Blackmagic IP10 codec.

Supports all SD, HD and Ultra HD formats up to 2160p60.