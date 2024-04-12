Blackmagic Design adds new ATEM Constellation 4K Switchers

Blackmagic Design Announces ATEM Constellation 4K Switchers for Ultra HD Live Production

Blackmagic Design, a leading manufacturer of video production equipment, has unveiled two new Ultra HD models in its ATEM Constellation family of live production switchers. The ATEM 1 M/E Constellation 4K and ATEM 2 M/E Constellation 4K switchers offer up to 20 12G-SDI standards-converted inputs, enabling broadcast professionals to create high-quality live productions in Ultra HD resolution.

The new 4K models boast the same powerful features as their HD counterparts, including aux outputs, DVEs, ATEM advanced chroma keyers, multiview, and SuperSource. The compact rack-mount design with a built-in control panel allows for easy operation and setup, while the rear of the switcher includes connections for 12G-SDI inputs, aux outputs, balanced audio, and Ethernet for control.

One of the standout features of the ATEM Constellation family is the large number of fully independent outputs. “These SDI outputs are very powerful because customers can independently route any SDI input or any internal source to each SDI output,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “That’s perfect for running independent feeds to stage screens, master recorders, and streaming processors.”

The built-in multiview allows users to monitor multiple sources on a single monitor, with the 1 M/E model including one multiview and the 2 M/E model featuring two independent multiviews. The multiviews are fully customizable and can display up to 16 simultaneous views.

For live streaming, the USB-C connection on ATEM Constellation operates as a webcam source, ensuring full compatibility with any video software in 1080HD quality. The built-in media pool stores broadcast-quality RGBA graphics and animations that can be played back instantly by the media players.

“The ATEM Constellation HD switchers have been incredibly popular since they were first released,” Petty said. “However, people have been asking for switchers that are the same compact size but also work with 12G-SDI for working in frame rates up to Ultra HD 2160p60.”

The ATEM Constellation switchers are ideal for news and virtual set work, featuring advanced keyers for high-quality chroma or luminance keying. With four upstream chroma keyers per M/E row, users can create seamless virtual set compositions by using a keyer per camera and loading pre-rendered still image backgrounds from the media players and media pool.

The ATEM 1 M/E Constellation 4K and ATEM 2 M/E Constellation 4K are available immediately from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide, with prices starting at $1,795. The new switchers are set to be demonstrated at the Blackmagic Design NAB 2024 booth #SL5005.

As the demand for Ultra HD content continues to grow, Blackmagic Design’s new ATEM Constellation 4K switchers provide broadcast professionals with the tools they need to create stunning live productions in this high-resolution format.

ATEM 1 M/E and 2 M/E Constellation 4K Features

Advanced design with built in front panel controls.

Up to 20 standards converted 12G-SDI inputs.

Up to 12 customizable 12G-SDI outputs.

USB output operates as a webcam and supports all video software.

Includes up to 2 independent multiviews with multiple layout options.

Includes DVE and stinger transitions.

Includes up to 2 independent DVEs.

Professional talkback compatible with ClearCom and RTS.

Internal media for stills and motion graphics.

Includes ATEM Advanced Chroma Key.

Multi rate 12G-SDI for all HD and Ultra HD television standards up to 2160p60.

Built in Fairlight audio mixer with up to 48 channels..

Compatible with all ATEM hardware control panels.