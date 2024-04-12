Blackmagic Design announces major update to DaVinci Resolve

Blackmagic Design announced DaVinci Resolve 19, a major new update which adds new AI tools, over 100 feature upgrades such as IntelliTrack AI, Ultra NR noise reduction, ColorSlice six vector grading, film look creator FX, multi source editing, new multipoly rotoscoping tools, new Fairlight AI audio panning to video, ducker track FX and ambisonic surround sound plus new features in Blackmagic Cloud for large customers. DaVinci Resolve 19 public beta is available for download now from the Blackmagic Design web site.

The DaVinci Resolve 19 will be demonstrated on the Blackmagic Design NAB 2024 booth #SL5005.

DaVinci Resolve 19 introduces powerful new DaVinci Neural Engine AI tools and over 100 feature upgrades. Editors can work directly with transcribed audio to find speakers and edit timeline clips. Colorists can produce rich film like tones with the ColorSlice six vector palette and produce cinematic images using the new film look creator effect which emulates photometric film processes. In Fairlight, the IntelliTrack AI can be used to track motion and automatically pan audio. VFX artists in Fusion have an expanded set of USD tools plus a new multipoly rotoscoping tool. The cut page has new broadcast replay tools for live multi camera broadcast editing, playout and replay with speed control.

The new Organizations app in Blackmagic Cloud enables larger companies define a single organization or company. Now customers can create groups or teams and quickly share projects to an entire group rather than one by one. Customers can also manage storage access, share Presentations, and create a single sign on. It also lets customers buy or rent DaVinci Resolve Studio licenses. This makes it easier for companies to assign and manage the allocation of licenses within large groups. Licenses can be costed against specific projects and then removed when it’s complete.

For editors, improvements to the transcription workflow make it possible to edit clips based on the transcribed text directly on the timeline. The analyzer is now able to detect multiple voices, allowing customers to assign names to different speakers and refine text based search and text replacement operations.

The cut page now supports realtime selection of live camera recordings for instant replay to air with slow motion and stingers. The new multi source viewer lets customers see all their live cameras, or even just clips with a common timecode, in a single multiview screen. Customers can scrub, play and select shots to add to the timeline or simply play to air. They can even switch live from any of the available angles. When watching live cameras or clips in the multiview, when a signifiant event occurs, customers can instantly capture the moment with a point of interest or POI marker. The POI is placed on all the clips at that same time so it’s easy to quickly find the event on every camera angle, play them to air and even automatically build a highlights timeline.

The pace of live TV is frantic so the new replay palette controls in the cut page are clear and quick to navigate. Customers can set a POI with a single key, select a camera and cue the event. Then select run to play to air automatically via ATEM. They can switch cameras or once it’s done, simply dump the playout to prepare the next replay. There are also new stinger transitions which are moving graphic and sound transitions to let the viewer know the program has switched from live to a replay, then back, or even just switched to a new scene. It’s the fastest way to see all your cameras live and edit to the timeline while the cameras are still recording.

UltraNR is a new DaVinci Neural Engine driven denoise mode in the Color page’s spatial noise reduction palette. Colorists can use it to dramatically reduce digital noise from a frame while maintaining image clarity. Combine with temporal noise reduction for even more effective denoising in images with motion. While the new Film Look Creator lets customers add cinematic looks that replicate film properties like halation, bloom, grain, flicker, gate weave and vignetting. Colorists can adjust exposure in stops and use subtractive saturation, richness and split tone controls to achieve looks usually found on the big screen.

The new ColorSlice six vector grading palette uses subtractive color processes to adjust image color density, saturation and hue, allowing customers to produce rich filmic colors and looks. Parameters in each customizable vector slice let colorists enhance and deepen color without spill, in a way that looks naturally pleasing.

On the Fusion page, uVolume let’s VFX artists directly import volumetric VDB files into Fusion eliminating time consuming conversions. It also adds creative control of imported effects such as smoke, fire, clouds and explosions. Customers get complete control over density, temperature and color parameters of the VDB file in DaVinci. The new MultiPoly tool displays all of the VFX artists masks in a single list eliminating switching between nodes for faster, more accurate rotoscoping. Perfect for complex projects, customers can view, select, add to and modify specific shapes, toggle their visibility and adjust parameters all from one location.

The new IntelliTrack AI is powered by the DaVinci Neural Engine, and can also be used in Fairlight to automatically generate precision audio panning by tracking people or objects as they move across 2D and 3D spaces. With AI audio panning to video, customers can quickly pan multiple actors in a scene, controlling their voice positions in the mix environment. The AI based dialogue separator FX lets customers rebalance dialogue against background sound and the reverberant sound of the room. Customers get controls for voice, background and ambience so customers can reduce, remix or remove competing sounds. It’s perfect for field recordings and interviews in busy locations.

The ducker track FX lets one track auto adjust the level of another track without the need for setting up complex side chain compression or automation curves. Customers can automatically set music or background noise to lower when dialog is present, then fine tune the audio mix with advanced controls.The music remixer track FX lets customers adjust music to fit with the style of their show. Controls include mute and level adjustments for voice, drums, base, guitar and more. Customers can turn a vocal piece into an instrumental, automate changes and refocus the music mix to the instruments customers want to hear.

Ambisonic surround sound is a new spherical format which lets audio engineers record, mix, monitor and deliver full sphere soundtracks. Fairlight now has fully integrated native operation with 1st to 5th order busses and tracks, native effects processing, 2D and 3D spherical panning, binaural and channel based monitoring, dynamic in-viewer metering and head tracking support.

“This is an exciting new release with tools that have been specifically designed for high end digital film customers as well as Blackmagic Cloud integration for large customers,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “The new Intellitrack AI is powered by the DaVinci Neural Engine and optimizes tracking and stabilization in the color and Fusion pages, as well as audio panning in Fairlight. There’s a new grading palette for colorists as well as new Resolve FX, enhanced USD tools and mulitpoly rotoscoping for VFX and new AI Fairlight FX, plus new tools which make make digital film quality available to live broadcasters. It’s exciting and I can’t wait to hear how customers use all these amazing new features.”

DaVinci Resolve 19 features

IntelliTrack AI point tracker for tracking and stabilization.

Support for the DaVinci Resolve Replay Editor.

Cut page as a media player and playout system.

New multiview option in the source tape to view time-synced footage.

Add points of interest and create replays from multiview and timeline.

Ability to edit timeline content based on source clip transcription.

New ColorSlice six vector grading palette.

AI powered UltraNR noise reduction for spatial denoising.

Node Stack allows management of complex grading workflows.

New Film Look Creator.

New Defocus Background isolates foreground with blur.

Multi Poly tool for easier rotoscoping of complex objects.

USD enhancements for Material X and advanced volumetric shading.

Multiple shape toolset enhancements.

Fully integrated native Ambisonics workflow.

IntelliTrack powered audio panning to video in Fairlight.

Music Remixer FX to remix voice, drums, bass, guitar and other sources.

Dialogue Separator FX to separate dialogue, background or ambience.

Ducker track FX for auto level management of beds against dialogue.