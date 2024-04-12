Blackmagic Design unveils PYXIS 6K box camera, built for rigging with open gate

Blackmagic Design has announced the Blackmagic PYXIS 6K, a next-generation digital film camera that features a versatile box or cube design, allowing users to rig up the perfect camera for their production. The new model boasts a massive 36 x 24mm 6K sensor with 13 stops of dynamic range and dual CFexpress media recorders, all in a customizable body.

The Blackmagic PYXIS 6K is available in three models, with customers able to choose between L-Mount, PL, or Locking EF lens mounts. The camera’s compact body is made from precision CNC machined aerospace aluminum, making it lightweight yet strong. With multiple mounting points and accessory side plates, users can easily configure the camera to suit their needs.

“Since the introduction of the original Pocket Cinema Cameras, our customers have been asking us to make it in a more customizable design,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “But we wanted it to be so much more than just a Pocket Cinema Camera in a different body. The new Blackmagic PYXIS is a fully professional cinema camera with more connections and seamless integration into post-production workflows.”

The Blackmagic PYXIS 6K’s full-frame sensor, with a native resolution of 6048 x 4032, allows users to shoot with a shallow depth of field or use anamorphic lenses uncropped for a true cinematic look. The camera can shoot in all standard resolutions and frame rates from HD up to DCI 4K and even 6K, with the ability to capture stills at 24.6 megapixels.

The built-in 4″ high-resolution HDR touchscreen serves as both a monitor and a review station on set, while the camera’s logical design puts important functions such as ISO, WB, and shutter at the user’s fingertips with both touchscreen and physical controls.

The Blackmagic PYXIS records in Blackmagic RAW to preserve control of detail, exposure, and color during post-production, while also recording HD H.264 proxies in real-time for easy sharing. The camera features two built-in CFexpress card recorders and a USB-C expansion port for recording directly to external flash media disks or an SSD.

One of the standout features of the Blackmagic PYXIS is its ability to support the creation of a small H.264 proxy file in addition to the camera original media when recording. This allows the small proxy file to upload to Blackmagic Cloud in seconds, making the media available to editors working anywhere in the world in real-time.

“We think customers are going to love the incredibly adaptable design and we can’t wait to see how they use it!” Petty added.

The Blackmagic PYXIS 6K will be available in June from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide, with prices starting at $2,995. The new camera is set to be demonstrated at the Blackmagic Design NAB 2024 booth #SL5005.

As the demand for high-quality, customizable digital film cameras continues to grow, Blackmagic Design’s new PYXIS 6K offers a versatile and powerful solution for filmmakers and content creators looking to take their productions to the next level.

Blackmagic PYXIS 6K Features

36 x 24mm full frame 6K 6048 x 4032 sensor.

Open gate 3:2, full height 6:5 anamorphic and Super 35 for creating cinematic content.

Choice of models with L-Mount, PL or locking EF lens mounts.

Records full resolution up to 36 fps or 120 fps windowed.

Built-in 4″ HDR 1500 nit LCD screen.

Records Blackmagic RAW and H.264 proxies.

Extremely fast dual CFexpress card recording.

Ethernet or mobile data for mobile remote streaming.

Optional Blackmagic URSA Cine EVF.

Features 12G-SDI for monitoring with status overlay.

Professional mini XLR input with 48 volt phantom power.

Complete streaming solution for YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and more.

High capacity BP-U series batteries.