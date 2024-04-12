EVS extends partnership with Vizrt to drive innovation in playout automation and control

EVS, a leader in live video production solutions, and Vizrt, a leader in real-time graphics for content creators, announced the extension of their strategic technical partnership.

The combination of EVS XT and XS-series servers, and Vizrt’s flagship studio automation solution, Viz Mosart, has for many years provided broadcasters with a high-level of control and flexibility for 24/7 seamless operation playout.

This support now extends to the XS-Neo, EVS’ software defined server. The XS-Neo builds upon the legacy of EVS speed and reliability, while delivering the codec flexibility that modern news operations demand.

This new collaboration integrates Vizrt’s expertise in automated production tools with EVS’ renowned capabilities in live broadcast technology, aiming to deliver an out of the box solution for both ingest and automation-based playout.

The new XS-Neo server from EVS empowers broadcasters to natively play multiple formats, including XDCam, and supports play from local high-performance RAID disks or directly from a facility’s central storage, streamlining workflows for maximum efficiency.

“Viz Mosart never stops evolving and remains at the cutting edge of automated multi-format live production. With the integration of XS-Neo, we’re improving our expertise in the software-defined newsroom, with unrivalled flexibility for our customers’ workflows,” says Andy Newton, senior product manager at Vizrt.

“With the replacement of legacy “End of Life” Ingest and Playout systems remaining a key challenge for newsrooms today, having our software defined XS-Neo fully validated for Viz Mosart control brings smooth multi-format playout – including support for native XDCam – directly to the News operation,” says Christophe Wittevrongel, senior solutions manager at EVS.

