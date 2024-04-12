Vizrt reveals free library of HTML5 graphics templates for Viz Flowics users

Vizrt, the leader in real-time graphics and live production solutions for content creators, today announces a Free Graphics Packages library for users of its cloud-native HTML5 platform, Viz Flowics.

The SaaS platform has been at the forefront of delivering seamless cloud live graphics and live production workflows across industries from esports to sports, corporate and broadcast. This new feature will further simplify and speed up production workflows, alongside better engage audiences.

“What we have built is a showcase of the creative possibilities within Viz Flowics. We want users to explore the rich feature-set available to create their own brand of graphics. With these packages, we have completely flattened the learning curve as users can just login to Viz Flowics and go from zero to live in no time,” explains Gabriel Baños, co-founder of Flowics.

Over 100 readymade templates from college sports to local elections

The Viz Flowics Graphics Packages, built by a team of creative experts, features a wide selection of broadcast-quality ready-to-use templates for any live production from esports to sports, corporate use, and news coverage.

There are over 20 sports graphics templates, using data connectors with native integrations to scoreboard controllers and sports statistics providers, for various games. The library also includes a host of elections graphics, since 2024 is the Super Election Year, such as templates for the soon to take place Indian general election.

Simple, searchable, customizable

The templates collection can be used as-is or quickly customized to reflect own branding and converted into other languages. Users can browse and filter templates, preview and select based on use case, data source or industry, and will at once find all the standard graphics for any production. The catalog will be continuously updated to evolve with user requirements.