Lawo expands NDI support with advanced capabilities and NDI6 integration in Home apps

myerLawo, a global technology partner with a long history of delivering innovative solutions for live media production workflows, today announced a significant expansion of its NDI support within the Lawo Home Apps family. This includes the addition of NDI Advanced capabilities as well as future support of the latest NDI 6 technology.

The Lawo Home Apps already offered comprehensive support for the entire NDI ecosystem, including the NDI High Bandwidth, NDI HX, and NDI HX3 formats. This allows users to seamlessly integrate a wide range of NDI-enabled devices, including cameras, converters, video mixers, graphics systems, and capture cards, into their production workflows.

More importantly, the Lawo Home Apps now also support multichannel audio transmission via NDI, enabling users to leverage the full potential of NDI with its latest Lawo Home App family member — the Home mc² DSP app.

In addition to these expanded NDI capabilities, Lawo also announced support for the latest update, NDI 6, by the Home Apps family, which will become available in a future software release. NDI 6 introduces several key enhancements, including 10-bit color depth and support for High-Dynamic-Range (HDR) video.

“Lawo’s aim with its expanding Home Apps offering is to put broadcasters firmly in the driver’s seat by allowing them to select the production tools they require to tell compelling stories from the largest possible pool of options,” explains Phil Myers, Chief Technology Officer at Lawo. “The addition of advanced NDI support and NDI 6 integration is a testament to our commitment to providing our customers with the most flexible and future-proof production solutions.”

“The decision to expand support for NDI shows how leaders in live production solutions like LAWO are enthusiastic about the NDI 6 core update and its benefits for professional broadcast and beyond,” explained Charles Steinkuehler, Director of Technology at NDI. “We are thrilled to welcome Lawo to the NDI Advanced family and look forward to witnessing what their customers can achieve with the full power of our connectivity technology.

The Lawo Home Apps with NDI Advanced support have been deployed to great acclaim in mission-critical infrastructures, and empower broadcasters and media production services to leverage the full potential of IP-based workflows for the delivery of high-quality, low-latency content across a wide range of platforms and devices.

