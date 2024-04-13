Zero Density adds Lino, real-time motion graphics solution

Zero Density, specializing in virtual production and real-time motion graphics solutions, will introduce Lino at NAB 2024 as part of the revolution the company brings to the graphics ecosystem with a unique approach on real-time and pre-production graphics.

Powered by the advanced capabilities of Unreal Motion Design, Lino increases rendering and compositing quality while simplifying asset creation and integration and reducing operator complexity, unlocking the full potential of broadcast graphics.

With the introduction of Zero Density’s real-time motion graphics platform, Lino, all production assets can be created in Unreal to be used in video wall content, on-air graphics or pre-production motion graphics and virtual production graphics. This innovative approach not only enhances rendering and compositing quality but also significantly cuts down production costs.

Ofir Benovici, CEO of Zero Density commented: “In 2016, Zero Density revolutionized the industry by being the first to introduce game engine rendering technology into the broadcast domain. Eight years later, we’re ready to transform the graphics ecosystem once again and bring back the utopia of a single graphics platform. Creative workflows for real-time motion graphics, LED video wall content, and virtual production graphics; all can be operated via our Reality Hub. We are excited to push the limits of what’s possible with the ‘Create once, use anywhere’ mindset.”

Lino will be available at Zero Density booth demopod for an exclusive preview. Lino will be available as turn key solutions including the Reality Hub control interface, render hardware and support in a subscription model or as a perpetual license including Reality Hub and hardware with optional support.

Visit the Zero Density booth at Booth SL2038. For a more personalized experience, attendees can book a meeting here.