Moments Lab, CIS Group, and Glookast partner for AI-powered media digitization and indexing

Leading AI and video search company Moments Lab (formerly Newsbridge) announced today that it has partnered with CIS Group and Glookast to provide an archive digitization and indexing service that uses Moments Lab’s award-winning MXT multimodal AI indexing models.

The partnership gives news and broadcast groups in the Americas an all-in-one solution to digitize and index large volumes of audiovisual content in an efficient and cost-effective manner, thanks to the groundbreaking, patented AI indexing technology.

CIS Group will use in-house solutions and those of close partner Glookast to provide customers with a complete service that is underpinned by Moments Lab’s MXT-1.5 AI to make media assets fully searchable. By leveraging Glookast’s feed ingest product with VTR control, tape-based archives will be digitized and ingested directly into Moments Lab’s platform, where AI services can be automatically triggered, enhancing the metadata associated with these newly digitized media assets. Users will be able to search their media library on Moments Lab and share media assets with other asset management systems by leveraging Glookast’s Media Services platform.

“Moments Lab’s revolutionary AI indexing technology enables organizations to find and extract value from their media heritage,” said Matt Silva, CEO at CIS Group. “We’re very excited to join forces with Moments Lab for the benefit of our customers in North and South America, especially amid the growing demand for the fast digitization of tape-based archives and metadata enhancement, to help unlock new revenue streams.”

“An end-to-end digitization solution for media archives is tough to find in the current market, and until recently, using AI for large indexing projects was simply too expensive,” explained Philippe Petitpont, Moments Lab co-founder and CEO. “We’re very pleased to partner with CIS Group and Glookast to enable broadcasters to finally tackle their archive projects at scale with next-gen AI and to bring more value to their business.”

Moments Lab and CIS Group’s solutions are available to demo at the 2024 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 14-17, at booths SL2113 and SU1037, respectively.