Vitac, Enco form partnership for hardware encoders, cloud captioning

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Vitac, a Verbit Company, the largest captioning company in the United States, and broadcast solution provider Enco have formed a strategic partnership aimed at providing broadcasters with expanded choice for hardware encoders and cloud captioning.

Through this alliance, broadcasters will gain access to a comprehensive suite of captioning tools and services, tailored to meet their specific needs and requirements. The combination of Vitac’s decades-long experience in serving media clients with captioning solutions at the highest standards, Enco’s cutting-edge encoder technology, and Verbit’s expertise in AI-driven speech recognition solutions will enable broadcasters to achieve unparalleled levels of accuracy, reliability, efficiency, and innovative solutions in caption encoding and delivery.

This unique collaboration represents a significant advancement in addressing the evolving needs of broadcasters seeking versatile and efficient captioning solutions and reaffirms the companies’ shared dedication to driving innovation and excellence in captioning technology.

Together, Vitac and Enco are providing broadcasters with the tools and resources needed to enhance the accessibility of their content and reach a broader audience while also offering additional choice of service and connectivity based on caption quality and reliability.

“We are excited to join forces with Vitac in this strategic partnership,” said Ken Frommert, Enco president in a statement. “By leveraging our respective strengths, we aim to offer broadcasters a broader range of options for caption encoding and delivery, ultimately enhancing their ability to deliver accessible content to viewers.”

Doug Karlovits, Vitac general manager, said: “This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering innovative, cost-effective captioning solutions that meet the diverse needs of our clients. With the integration of Captivate into Enco’s suite of encoder solutions, broadcasters will benefit from robust choice in their captioning workflows.”