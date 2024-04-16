Elation launches ColourTune software

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Elation has announced the launch of its ColourTune Technology, a piece of lighting fixture software that allows for detailed control over output and color accuracy across Elation’s range of f LED lighting fixtures.

With ColourTune, users can customize lighting output to meet their exact needs, whether emphasizing brightness or color fidelity. It offers a comprehensive suite of features, ensuring adaptability and color precision for the highest quality lighting designs.

“Our team has dedicated over a year to research, development, and testing to bring ColourTune Technology to life. This advanced software represents a significant advancement in lighting control and precision and will be a great benefit to the designer who seeks to maximize the potential of our full-spectrum LED products, including fixtures already in the market,” said Bob Mentele, associate product manager at Elation, in a statement.

Mentele worked closely on the development of ColourTune.

Key features of ColourTune include:

Color tuning: Choose between highest output, highest fidelity or a balanced blend of both to achieve optimal lighting performance tailored to any application. CCT and color settings adjust accordingly. When opting for highest output, the fixture prioritizes output intensity while maximizing color fidelity. Conversely, selecting highest fidelity prioritizes light quality while maximizing intensity. Balanced achieves the ideal blend of output and color fidelity.

Output balance: With the new uniform setting, users can maintain consistent intensity across multiple fixtures of the same model and ensure closely matched CCT and colors for differing models sharing Elation’s full-spectrum engine. The result is a more homogenous system. A bright setting allows a fixture to output its brightest levels but sacrifices uniformity of color tone and CCT tolerances between fixtures.

16-bit CCT control: Precise control over color temperature with 16-bit CCT control, allowing for minute adjustments of as little as 1-degree Kelvin for more accurate reproduction of desired lighting hues. Instantly recallable, such a fine level of CCT control provides unparalleled accuracy and is a vital tool for the high-precision needs of TV and film production. Furthermore, seamless color temperature crossfades that do not visibly step are possible anywhere along the 2400K to 8500K range.

White point adjustment: Set a desired CCT value and then mix color from that white set point to achieve the perfect tone, with the flexibility to mix colors manually or select from a virtual swatch book. Adjust color saturation levels via the CCT channel and even match base point color temperature across incandescent and LED fixtures for more harmonious colors.

Dim to warm: Emulate the warm, natural glow of tungsten lamps by seamlessly fading color temperature as the fixture is dimmed. With 16-bit control, smooth color temperature fades that do not visibly step are possible anywhere along the range from 8500K to 2400K.

Virtual swatch book fade: Effortlessly fade between two virtual swatch book color selections for smooth transitions and dynamic lighting effects, with options to adjust pre-built swatch color points for greater color customization.

Mentele stresses that ColourTune is one of the most advanced fixture control softwares available, with feedback from the lighting design community driving its development.

“Designers have been asking for greater color fidelity and more options in color and CCT control, and ColourTune is the result of that feedback. We’re committed to providing ever greater quality and performance and ColourTune is a great example of how we continually improve upon and support our products, even if they were purchased years ago,” said Mentele.

ColourTune, which can be activated or disabled as needed enhances quality while also saving time when color uniformity across multiple fixtures is a must.

ColourTune is available now on select Elation fixtures, including the Fuze Teatro, KL PAR FC, KL PAR FC IP, and SŌL I Blinder, and will be implemented into all new full-spectrum fixtures moving forward.

Updates for current Fuze and KL fixtures are currently in progress, ensuring that existing customers can benefit from this technology.