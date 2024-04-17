Longtime Buffalo anchor to transition to special projects

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

A longtime Buffalo news personality is transitioning off the anchor desk.

Anchor Jacquie Walker, who has worked at WIVB for over 40 years, will remain with the station but focus on special projects, community outreach and interview segments.

Walker currently anchors the station’s 5, 5:30 and 6 p.m. newscasts. Her last appearance as anchor will by May 22, 2024.

“Jacquie epitomizes what it means to be a professional television news journalist,” said Joe Abouzeid, WIVB vice president and general manager in a statement. “For the past 40 years, her work both on TV and in the community is unparalleled. We are thrilled she will continue working at News 4 and in our community.”

Walker was first hired at the station, which is now owned by Nexstar Media Group, back in 1983.

“For more than four decades, I’ve had the honor of sharing my passion for news and current events with the viewers of Western New York,” said Walker in the announcement on the station’s website. “Now, as I step away from the anchor desk on my own terms, I’m full of gratitude for the journey I’ve taken with the News 4 team and the loyal viewers who made it possible.”

With more than 40 years under her belt, Walker is likely eligible to retire.

It’s not uncommon for stations to begin talent transitions in just this way: Moving a longtime personality to community outreach and special projects before they retire.