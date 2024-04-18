Elation KL series PAR light now available in IP65 version

Elation‘s popular KL Series full-color PAR light is now available in an IP65 version, the KL PAR FC IP, that makes it an even more versatile luminaire for production settings indoors or out. This theatrical and broadcast-grade luminaire pairs modern technology with classic design, serving as an excellent key, fill, and area wash light source for broadcast environments, film, theatre, or any production requiring outstanding color quality.

Excellent for fast-paced environments

Outstanding color rendering quality, fully variable CCT control, and remotely adjustable LED refresh frequency– all in a traditional PAR form factor – make the KL PAR FC IP an excellent choice for today’s fast-paced production environments. Its fully weatherproof IP65 protection gives this versatile PAR color-changing luminaire application in all types of outdoor events and weather.

Precision and flexibility

The KL PAR FC IP houses a powerful 360W 6000K RGBMA LED engine with 16-bit CCT adjustments possible from 2,400K-8,500K for precise color temperature control. The full-spectrum LED engine emits beautifully diffused saturates, soft-field pastels, and tunable white light, catering to the intricate demands of creative designers with a harmonious blend of vibrant colors and adjustable white balance. The RGBMA system also allows for a perfect color match with other fixtures in Elation‘s KL and Fuze ranges.

The unit produces the finest quality of light with high CRI (93) and TLCI (95) values, meaning that color re-creation is extremely accurate both to the eye and to the camera. Output is up to 12,000 field lumens—brighter than existing 750W tungsten PAR fixtures—and is delivered with multiple lens choices that are easy to replace in the field.

Optimized for broadcast requirements

Addressing the unique demands of broadcast, the KL PAR FC IP incorporates a green-magenta shift adjustment and a virtual gel library. This allows for easy correction of color shifts and matching the white balance for cameras without the need for additional gels or filters. The fixture’s LED refresh rate can be remotely adjusted, ensuring flicker-free performance with high-speed cameras.

ColourTune

The KL PAR FC IP includes Elation’s groundbreaking ColourTune Technology, fixture software that allows for unprecedented control over output and color accuracy. With ColourTune, users can customize lighting output to meet their exact needs, whether emphasizing brightness or color fidelity. It offers a comprehensive suite of features, ensuring adaptability and color precision for the highest quality lighting designs. ColourTune, which can be activated or disabled as needed, not only enhances quality but also saves time when color uniformity across multiple fixtures is a must.

Versatile features

The KL PAR FC IP comes with a number of other useful features that make it an even more flexible complement to any professional lighting system. With a 7.5” gel frame and multiple included lens choices (11°, 22°, 30°, 52°), it adapts seamlessly to diverse production requirements. Optional accessories, including 7.5” barndoors, an extra-wide 90° lens, and a 23° ovalizer lens, further enhance its capabilities.

Rugged and portable

Designed for both durability and portability, the KL PAR FC IP can be suspended using any standard clamp or floor mounted using the integrated stand. It is fully self-contained without the need for an external power supply and offers locking power pass-through for easy linking of multiple units.

Intuitive control

With DMX controllability and full RDM support, it offers manual access and standalone operation using the included touch bar encoder and display, providing instant control of intensity, color temperature, green shift, and other important settings. The display and encoder are conveniently positioned at the backside of the fixture to ensure unobstructed access when mounted.