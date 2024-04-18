NAB Show attendance at 61,000, with 54% first time attendees

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) announced that the 2024 NAB Show attracted more than 61,000 attendees, with topics including artificial intelligence and the creator economy taking center stage.

The event, which took place in Las Vegas, featured nearly 200 exhibitors showcasing AI and machine learning tools, along with more than 150 sessions focused on these technologies.

The creator economy had a strong presence at the show, with hundreds of exhibitors and nearly 100 sessions dedicated to this rapidly growing sector. Booths like SmallRig and Atomos were regularly packed on the show floor, and famous YouTubers made appearances and helped launch new products.

NAB Show organizers reported that 54 percent of the registered attendees were first-time visitors, noting a changing show demographic.

“The strong international attendance and the high number of first-time attendees demonstrate that NAB Show is the go-to event for global storytellers seeking the latest tools and technologies to create, distribute, and monetize content,” said Karen Chupka, incoming executive vice president and managing director of NAB Global Connections and Events.

International attendees accounted for 27 percent of the total, representing 163 countries.

The show floor included nearly 1,300 exhibitors from 41 countries and 200 first-time exhibitors.

The 2025 NAB Show is scheduled for April 5-9, 2025 in Las Vegas, with the 2024 NAB Show New York set for October 9-10.

